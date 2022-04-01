ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Hungary welcomes Ukrainian refugees in stark contrast to past

York News-Times
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFor weeks, Hungary has been welcoming Ukrainian refugees...

yorknewstimes.com

Daily Mail

Biden will BLOCK Afghans in the US from being deported because of the Taliban's regime as he faces pressure to welcome in some of the millions of Ukrainian refugees

The Biden administration will shield tens of thousands of Afghans from deportation after deeming the security conditions too dangerous under Taliban rule, as lawmakers ramp up calls for the president to allow Ukrainian refugees to come to the U.S. The Department of Homeland Security designated Afghanistan under Temporary Protected Status...
Reuters

On the Ukraine refugee crisis, watch Canada

TORONTO, March 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Canada offers Western countries a path towards handling the fallout from the Ukraine refugee crisis. The country that claims to be the world’s second-largest Ukrainian diaspora has taken a firm stance by offering assistance to those fleeing war after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. If Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s policies prove successful, the country could pave the way for others to follow.
WEKU

7 Ukrainian refugees are taken in by a Russian immigrant in Germany

Three women and four kids who fled Russia's war on Ukraine have a new temporary home in Germany after a Russian immigrant offered them space in his small apartment. The seven refugees spent five days trekking from Uman in central Ukraine to Poland and then to Aschaffenburg in Bavaria, where Ilya Lyalkov, 30, opened his home to them, according to public broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk. He has lived in Germany for 18 years.
Chronicle

Why Ukrainian Refugees Prefer Resettling in Washington State

With Russia's invasion of Ukraine now in its fourth week, the human cost of war continues to mount. President Vladimir Putin's widening bombardment of Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities has so far rendered nearly 3.5 million people refugees and has internally displaced an additional 6.5 million people, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.
Daily Mail

Sean Penn steps out in Poland as star's charity agrees deal to supply aid to Ukrainian refugees fleeing war-torn country amid horrific Russian invasion

Sean Penn's charity has agreed a deal with Mayor of Krakow Jacek Majchrowski to supply aid to Ukrainian refugees as they continue to escape the war-torn country. The actor and director, 61, has been filming a VICE documentary on Russia's invasion of Ukraine in recent months and, after a brief return to Los Angeles this month, he stepped out in Krakow, Poland today to announce his plans.
BBC

Ukraine: Couple hire hotel in Poland to house refugees

A couple has rented out an entire hotel to house Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion. Jakub and Gosia Golata, from Barrow upon Humber, Lincolnshire, emigrated to the UK in 2004 but have returned to Poland to aid humanitarian efforts. Mr Golata started by driving refugees in a minibus to...
BBC

War in Ukraine: Man helping to build homes for refugees in Poland

A former agricultural college in Poland is being converted into homes for refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine, with the help of an Englishman. Nick Horseman, from Hampshire, has made several trips to Ukraine to help the millions escaping the conflict. On his last visit he met two Poles who...
Fox News

Amid war, Ukraine refugees flee with their pets despite the travel risks

While some families have had to make the painfully hard decision to leave their pets behind as they take refuge amid the Russian attacks on Ukraine, others are evacuating with their animals in tow no matter the risk. People have been seen fleeing Ukraine with dogs, cats, hamsters, rabbits and...
Harvard Health

Bearing witness to Ukraine war through eyes of refugees

Nearly 3.9 million Ukrainians have fled the country as of March 27 to escape the escalating bloodshed of the Russian invasion, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. Daniel Farber Huang, A.L.M. ’20, has traveled the world for years to chronicle and raise awareness of the plight of refugees in places such as Haiti and China, Central America and Greece. Huang and his wife, Theresa Menders, both documentary photographers, recently traveled to the Ukraine-Poland border to chronicle the situation there. The interview was edited for clarity and length.
Reuters

'We can manage' influx of Ukrainian refugees, says EU migration chief

BRUSSELS, March 15 (Reuters) - All EU countries must help provide for the millions of refugees fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the bloc's top migration official said, broaching the issue of shared responsibility for those seeking shelter that has long divided Europe. The United Nations says some 3 million people,...
Shropshire Star

Briton flying to Poland to offer his home directly to a Ukrainian refugee

Max Fox said he and his husband are open to adopting a Ukrainian orphan if they are legally allowed. A British man will fly to Poland on Monday to aid humanitarian efforts and potentially offer his home directly to a Ukrainian fleeing the Russian invasion. Max Fox is offering a...
Fast Company

For Ukrainian refugees in Poland, these free stores have become a lifeline

Marina, a 28-year-old puppet theater actor from Kyiv, Ukraine, grabbed what she could hold in her hands when she was fleeing her home in early March, following the Russian invasion of her country. She came to Warsaw, Poland, with her dog, a backpack, and a small bag, wearing heavy winter boots. But spring has sprung in Warsaw. She said she needed more weather-appropriate clothing.
NBC News

Ukrainian refugees crossing at the Polish border

Lester Holt revisits the Polish border after three weeks. Aid organizations have become more efficient at finding people and matching them to homes, but many still end up in shelters near the border. Though the war continues, Ukrainians continue to hope, persisting through all odds.March 25, 2022.
