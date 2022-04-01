ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TEXAS TECH ROUNDUP: Adams named Jim Phelan National Coach of the Year

By Staff Reports
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 12 hours ago

Texas Tech head basketball coach Mark Adams has been named the 2022 Jim Phelan national coach of the year by CollegeInsider.com on Friday. The award is presented annually to the top coach in NCAA Division I.

Adams, in his first season as head coach after five as the Red Raiders' associate head coach, guided Tech to a 27-10 record, a 12-6 mark in Big 12 play and the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

The Red Raiders went undefeated at home for the first time since the 1995-96 season. As the No. 3 seed in the Big 12 tournament, they advanced to the finals for the second time. Tech played in the NCAA Tournament's round of 16 for the eighth time.

More: Texas Tech's Kevin McCullar declares for NBA Draft, will maintain eligibility

Adams also one of four finalists for the Naismith national coach of the year. The winner of that award will be announced Sunday in conjunction with the Final Four in New Orleans.

The Jim Phelan award committee is a 30-member panel, consisting of five current Division I head coaches, five retired head coaches, 10 athletic directors and/or conference administrators, five members of the national media and five collegeinsider.com staff members.

More: Texas Tech football switches Nate Floyd from defensive back to receiver

Adams was named The Associated Press Big 12 Coach of the Year after the Red Raiders went from unranked at the start of the season to No. 12 in The AP Top 25.

Adams, after he was named the head coach last April, constructed a staff that worked with a team consisting of eight newcomers and five returners. Tech finished No. 1 in the Kenpom.com adjusted defensive efficiency rating. Tech's opponent shooting percentage of 38.6 percent ranked ninth in Division I, and its yield of 60.6 points per game ranked 11th.

Adams has won 581 games in his career. He was also the 2010 NJCAA coach of the year after leading Howard College to a national championship.

The 27 wins are the most by a first-year Texas Tech coach and included four postseason victories. The Red Raiders' season ended with a 78-73 setback to Duke.

The Jim Phelan Award is named in honor of a coach who spent his entire career at Mount Saint Mary's. He led the Mountaineers to the NCAA Division II men's national championship in 1962. When Phelan retired in 2003 after coaching for 49 years, he had a record of 830-524.

Track & field

Texas Tech's Seasons Usual won the women's discus on Friday's first day of the Masked Rider Open, and Gabriel Oladipo won the men's discus.

Usual threw 195 feet, 2 inches, farther than a throw two weeks ago in Abilene that already had her ranked No. 1 in NCAA Division I this season.

Oladipo's mark was 193-4, which is 10th in Division I, pending the results from meets elsewhere this weekend.

The meet at the Fuller Track Complex is the first outdoor home competition for the Red Raiders this season. It continues Saturday. Field-event start times are at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Running events begin with the 10,000 meters at 8 a.m. Saturday. The remaining running events are scheduled from 3 p.m. through 7:25 p.m.

Men's golf

SAN ANTONIO — Former Texas Tech golfer Mito Pereira was 3 under par and inside the cut line after shooting rounds of 71 and 70 in the first two days of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio.

Current Tech player Ludvig Aberg shot 78-73 and was outside the cut line at 7-over. Aberg made four birdies over his final nine holes, including one on the 591-yard No. 18.

At No. 3 in the Official World Amateur Golf Ranking, Aberg was competing in his third PGA Tour event on a sponsor's exemption. He also played PGA Tour tournaments at The RSM Classic and the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Pereira, who played at Tech during the 2014-15 season before turning professional, shot 2-under on Friday and was tied for 27th with players still on the course.

Pereira is rookie on the PGA Tour. He secured an immediate three-victory promotion to the PGA Tour last year after he won three Korn Ferry Tour events in the same season: the BMW Charity Pro-Am, the REX Hospital Open and the Country Club de Bogota Championship.

Pereira finished his freshman season at Tech with a 72.2 stroke average and earned Big 12 all-tournament honors after shooting 9-under for eighth place at the tournament in Tulsa. He finished third at the Fortinet Championship in September for his best finish on the PGA Tour.

Football

Brian Nance was announced Friday as Texas Tech's director of scouting, reuniting him with both head coach Joey McGuire and director of player personnel James Blanchard after they all worked together at Baylor.

Nance served on the recruiting staff at Baylor since 2019, first as assistant director of football operations under then-head coach Matt Rhule and then as associate director of player personnel in 2020.

Baylor was 25-12 during Nance's three seasons on staff and played in two Big 12 title games.

Nance, a native of Buffalo, graduated from Euless Trinity. He was a Baylor defensive lineman from 2014-17 and an assistant coach at Temple High School in 2018. His senior year at Baylor, Nance was credited with 33 tackles, including 8 1/2 tackles for loss and 2 1/2 sacks.

He replaces Cody Bellaire, who accepted a job as a scouting and rankings assistant with On3 Sports and On3 Recruits and will return to his hometown of Houston.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: TEXAS TECH ROUNDUP: Adams named Jim Phelan National Coach of the Year

