Calling tails on a coin flip using some future U.S. quarters could reveal an Osage dancer from Oklahoma known as "America's first prima ballerina." Maria Tallchief — the most famous of the "Five Moons," five Native American dancers from Oklahoma who took the international ballet world by storm in the 20th century — will be one of the five 2023 honorees of the American Women Quarters Program, the U.S. Mint announced.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO