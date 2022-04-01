River House Unveils ‘It Takes a Village’ Shoe Project for Sexual Assault Awareness Month

April is sexual assault awareness month, and emergency shelter and crisis counseling center River House in Grayling is spreading awareness about the month through shoes.

It’s a project called ‘It Takes a Village’ and it documents the steps victims take to become survivors.

“What these shoes are displaying is different aspects of being either a victim, a survivor, and also allies of those people,” said Executive Director Kimberly Scott. “We want people to know that it’s not just the person who experiences a trauma that is going through this, it literally takes everyone. Without a good support system, then that trauma is virtually impossible to heal from.”

The shoes tell stories of not just women, but children and men of every age.

“It doesn’t care what your socioeconomic status is, it doesn’t care what your gender is, it doesn’t care what you identify as,” Scott said. “We have to keep an open mind about the fact that that person that you think of as the victim isn’t necessarily always going to look that way. We hope we represented across the lifespan.”

One of the shoes was created by Scott, and told the story of one of her first calls.

“I was responding to a hospital SANE call (Sexual Assault Nurse Exam), and the woman was getting ready to be deployed through our local military unit,” Scott said. “The thing that left that just hole in my gut was the fact that they had to take her combat boots as part of the evidence. Amongst all this trauma that she was already going through, she was thinking about, ‘I have to deploy, and I’m not even going to have my boots’.”

There are almost 100 shoes in the collection.

They will be displayed in the Ogemaw County Courthouse, and district libraries in Roscommon, Oscoda, and Crawford Counties all month long.

“I hope people see that it’s not something that we shouldn’t talk about,” said Scott. “That stigma that we have isolated the victims more, and so it makes them want to find out more about that journey that this person’s going through.”

If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual assault and needs help, you can call River House’s 24/7 crisis line: 989-348-3169