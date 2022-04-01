ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stellantis sales drop 14% as automaker grapples with industry-wide challenges

By Eric D. Lawrence, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 12 hours ago

Stellantis' U.S. sales dropped 14% in the first quarter of 2022 compared with the same period a year ago, the company reported Friday.

The quarterly sales numbers, from 469,651 to 405,221 vehicles sold, highlighted the continuing troubles caused by inventory shortages, supply chain disruptions and high prices that have come to define the new vehicle market. In fact, Edmunds reported Friday that the average monthly payment for a new vehicle purchased in the first quarter is expected to hit $648, the highest the firm has on record.

It's not clear those factors will be changing any time soon, especially as the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which only adds to the global uncertainty, stretches into its second month.

All Stellantis brands were down for the quarter, although Jeep's decline was a modest 2%, with positive Grand Cherokee sales and the addition of the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer since last year.

Ram fell 15%; Chrysler, 27%; Dodge, 36%; Fiat, 58%, and Alfa Romeo, 29%. The company, which reports its sales as FCA US, did not release sales for Maserati. Other Stellantis brands, including Peugeot, Citroen, Opel and Vauxhall, are not sold in the United States.

Jeff Kommor, the company's U.S. head of sales, cited industry-wide issues for the sales showing, but he cited some positive aspects, too.

“Despite being impacted by the existing supply chain constraints facing our industry, we continue to see strong demand for our vehicles,” Kommor said in a news release. “Our dealer network continues to demonstrate great flexibility as we balance and prioritize these demands in offsetting market conditions."

The company noted that its Jeep retail sales were even compared with the same quarter as last year, and it said that the Grand Cherokee, which now includes a longer three-row version, had its best first-quarter total and retail sales, up 36% and 44%, respectively. Compass sales were also up 22%, with retail sales up 23% compared with the same period a year ago. Retail sales typically mean more profit than fleet sales.

The company also pointed to its current hybrid offerings, noting that the Jeep Wrangler 4xe, which it said is the best-selling plug-in vehicle in the country, accounted for 18% of Jeep Wrangler sales and the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid represented 16% of total Pacifica minivan sales.

While the company noted various awards for other vehicles, bright spots were otherwise hard to find with so many double-digit percentage sales declines spread across the lineup.

More: Stellantis Detroit plant that makes Jeep Grand Cherokee, Dodge Durango down for retooling

More: Chrysler parent Stellantis to build $4B EV battery plant in Windsor; 2nd plant coming to U.S.

More: Stellantis hopes to deliver big sales numbers with 2023 Ram ProMaster delivery van

Stellantis' sales decline, however, didn't match General Motors' , and it's less than the 15% drop analysts at Edmunds forecast for the industry as a whole. GM reported a 20% sales decline to 512,846 vehicles for the quarter.

Despite a 15% decline in sales, the Ram pickup is likely to hold the No. 2 spot in the Truck Wars for the quarter, assuming Ford's F-Series retains the crown when Ford releases its numbers Monday. The Ram pickup beat Chevrolet Silverado with sales of 127,116 to 121,107.

Michelle Krebs, executive analyst for Autotrader, noted that Stellantis could have done better even though results were in line with the industry's expected performance.

"Stellantis sales came in a bit lower than we expected. The automaker has done a pretty good job focusing on maintaining and building inventory of its biggest profit-margin vehicles like Ram trucks and Jeeps. Both Ram and Jeep have inventory that is at the high end of the spectrum," Krebs said.

Free Press staff writer Jamie L. LaReau contributed to this report.

Contact Eric D. Lawrence: elawrence@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter: @_ericdlawrence . Become a subscriber.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Stellantis sales drop 14% as automaker grapples with industry-wide challenges

