ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

2022 Grammys Predictions: Who Will Win and Who Should Win

By Andre Gee, Jessica McKinney, Jordan Rose, Stefan Breskin, Eric Skelton
Complex
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s that time of the year again. The Grammys have many well-documented faults, and we all know there’s a lot of room for improvement when it comes to the awards process, but it’s...

www.complex.com

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Beyoncé (and Blue Ivy!) Ace Masterful "Be Alive" Oscars Performance

First-time Oscar nominee Beyoncé hit the tennis court for this year's ceremony to perform her power ballad "Be Alive" from "King Richard". The icon's neon-themed outdoor performance was everything we hoped for as she opened up the Oscars with a team of dancers, an orchestra, and her 10-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, right by her side on Sunday. Beyoncé sang her Oscar-nominated song in Compton, CA, on the very same tennis court Serena and Venus Williams trained at as youth — a fact teased by the two sports legends as they introduced the singer.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars: Performers Confirmed for Four of Five Best Original Song Nominees

The singers of four of the five best original song Oscar nominees — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter (“Be Alive” from King Richard), Billie Eilish and Finneas (“No Time to Die” from No Time to Die), Reba McEntire (“Somehow You Do” from Four Good Days) and Sebastián Yatra (“Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto) — will perform on Sunday’s Oscars telecast, show producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan announced upon the close of the final round of Oscar voting on Tuesday. Van Morrison, who sang the fifth nominated song, “Down to Joy” from Belfast, was invited to perform on the show but will not attend, citing...
MUSIC
Alt 101.5

It’s Time For Mike to Predict Who Will Win This Year’s Oscars!

The 94th Academy Awards are this weekend, which means it's time to make your bets now. While a lot of the movies I love this year weren't nominated (Pig, Red Rocket, The Last Duel, The Matrix Resurrections) and the ones that were nominated probably don't have much of a shot of winning (Drive My Car), there's still a strong list of contenders vying for Oscar gold this weekend.
MISSOULA, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy