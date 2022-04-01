ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State football season-ticket sales return to pre-pandemic levels

By Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 12 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iuDv7_0ewyJZF100

Season-ticket sales for Ohio State football games have returned to pre-pandemic levels, according to figures provided to The Dispatch on Friday.

The school has sold 53,606 season tickets to the general public, faculty and staff for the upcoming 2022 season, associate athletic director for ticketing and premium seating Brett Scarbrough said in an email.

It’s the first time Ohio State has sold more than 50,000 non-student season tickets since COVID-19 began impacting attendance two years ago and is the most sold since selling 53,926 in 2017.

The Buckeyes have an attractive upcoming home schedule for fans next fall, opening up against Notre Dame and ending with their rivalry game versus Michigan on Thanksgiving weekend.

Ohio State football news:Why right tackle Dawand Jones decided to return for senior season

Both are especially anticipated contests. Ohio State has only twice ever hosted Notre Dame, and The Game has not been played in Columbus since 2018 after it was canceled two years ago amid an outbreak of coronavirus cases within the Wolverines’ program.

The slate also includes crossover games against Big Ten West schools such as Iowa and Wisconsin, as well as Arkansas State, Toledo, Rutgers and Indiana. It’s the first time since 2012 that the Buckeyes will hold eight games in a season at Ohio Stadium.

Ohio State began season-ticket renewals and new season-ticket sales last November.

Through Thursday, the renewal rate had reached 86%, equating to 37,333 season tickets. The deadline for renewals was on March 1, but Scarbrough said the ticket office has been contacting previous season-ticket holders to encourage them to re-up in recent weeks.

The school has also sold 16,273 new season tickets to bring the base of season-ticket holders above 50,000.

This is the first year that a majority of season-ticket holders are required to make annual seat contributions for the right to purchase tickets in certain locations at the stadium.

The per seat contributions, which range from $100 to $1,500 depending on location, replace previous forms of giving that required season-ticket holders to pay membership fees to the Buckeye Club or the President’s Club.

All of the seat contributions will go toward the Buckeye Club, which fund scholarships for the 36 varsity sports teams.

Cost of some Ohio State football tickets drop

But school officials have said that a swath of seats would become more affordable under the new pricing model. Most of the required seat contributions are less than $250 and none are required for those in the upper deck.

The cost of the lowest-priced season ticket also dropped more than 20%.

The window for sales ahead of last season was much smaller for Ohio State. Due to uncertainty caused by the pandemic, it didn’t begin the renewal period or new sales until June, only three months before the season started. The school ultimately sold 43,664 season tickets in 2021.

No spectators were allowed at games across the Big Ten during the shortened season in 2020.

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch. Contact him at jkaufman@dispatch.com or on Twitter @joeyrkaufman.

Get more Ohio State news by listening to our latest podcast

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

Are expectations for Ohio State football’s 2022 defense already unrealistic? Buckeye Talk Podcast

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Emerging details of new Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles’ plan this spring are generating some buzz. Would fans, though, be wise to temper their expectations in Year 1? Ohio State has been chasing the standard set by 2019′s elite defense. Should fans be optimistic that Knowles’ first-year impact could push the Buckeyes back towards that level of performance?
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Cardale Jones, Brian Schottenstein officially launch Ohio State NIL fund

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Cardale Jones and Brian Schottenstein have officially launched their Ohio State NIL fund, The Foundation. The fund launched Thursday, and you can pitch in. The two spoke out at the Ohio Statehouse last summer to show their support for college athletics profiting off their name,...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Michigan State
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
State
Indiana State
City
Toledo, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State Football#Ohio Stadium#Football Games#Ticket Sales#American Football#College Football#The Dispatch#Buckeyes#Notre Dame#Wolverines#Rutgers
NBC4 Columbus

Black Softball Circuit returning to Columbus for first time in 13 years

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Black Softball Circuit is returning to Columbus for the first time in 13 years with the two-day event being held at Berliner Park on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3. BSC president Nichol Poyntz spoke with NBC4i digital sports reporter Justin Holbrock about...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Lantern

Women’s Volleyball: Ohio State faces rival Michigan for first offseason matchup

Ohio State junior setter Mac Podraza (10) celebrates during Ohio State-Penn State game Nov. 21, 2021. Ohio State won 3-0. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Asst. Photo Editor. After a Sweet Sixteen appearance in the NCAA Tournament during the 2021 season, the Ohio State women’s volleyball team has once again taken the court to hone its skills heading into next season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
WCPO

Kerry Coombs 'fired up' to be on UC football staff a second time

CINCINNATI — Kerry Coombs hasn't forgotten the first time he walked into the University of Cincinnati football weight room during an early morning workout this winter. "It was electric," said Coombs, the Bearcats' cornerbacks coach and special teams coordinator. "The way they lifted, how hard they went," Coombs said....
CINCINNATI, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State's Malaki Branham to test NBA stock, could still return to Buckeyes

Ohio State's Malaki Branham, the 2022 Big Ten freshman of the year, is exploring his NBA draft potential while retaining the option to return to college. Underclassmen have until the end of April 24 to declare for the draft. The 2022 NBA draft combine will take place May 16-22 in Chicago, and underclassmen who wish to return to college have until the end of June 1 to do so.
COLUMBUS, OH
Sandusky Register

Buckeyes' line motivated by Michigan loss

COLUMBUS – While Ohio State's football team was satisfying its appetite for breakfast Thursday morning at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, its appetite for revenge was being sharpened. The television in the room where the Buckeyes had gathered before their seventh day of spring practice was showing a 60-minute...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
431K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy