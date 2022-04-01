ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Being able to buy recreational cannabis in New Mexico a 'huge deal' for Borderland residents

By Julia Lucero, El Paso Times
 12 hours ago
El Paso and New Mexico residents were able to purchase cannabis legally at the opening of Ultra Health dispensary April 1 in New Mexico, which district manager April Palmer said was life changing.

"Now people that were afraid to come in because of having to have documentation and traceability and stuff like that, can feel free to come in and get their medicine without being discriminated against by others," Palmer said.

New Mexico's legalization of cannabis for recreational use went into effect Friday.

Sherry Grandinette a 60-year-old New Mexico resident thought she would never live to see the day cannabis was legalized to be used recreationally.

"I went to jail for pot before, I'm glad I don't have to do that anymore," Grandinette said.

Palmer said she is excited to see the cannabis revenue go toward New Mexico and other states.

There is a 20% tax with recreational purchases but those with a medical clearance do not have to pay taxes, Palmer said.

"In the future we need these incomes to come in because right now with COVID crisis and all that, these states are broke," Palmer said.

New Mexico resident Amanda Avila said before cannabis was legalized she had to go through obstacles to receive small doses.

"For us to just be able to walk in, buy it, go about our day, you know treat it like an alcohol sale I think that's a huge deal," Avila said.

Tips from Texas lawyers:Arrested with New Mexico cannabis in Texas? Attorneys have these tips.

El Paso resident Carlos Martinez planned on purchasing a flower which is the actual cannabis plant.

Martinez says he was finally able to buy cannabis without a prescription.

"Hurry up Texas and do this so I don't have to go to New Mexico to do it!" Martinez said.

The El Paso Times

The El Paso Times

