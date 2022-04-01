ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Zealot Zenyatta Skin Revealed for Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol. 1

By Ralston Dacanay
DBLTAP
DBLTAP
 12 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the all-new "remixed" Legendary Zealot Zenyatta skin coming soon to...

www.dbltap.com

Comments / 0

DBLTAP
DBLTAP

1K+

Followers

8K+

Posts

126K+

Views

Related
411mania.com

Blizzard Confirms Overwatch 2 Closed Beta Release Date

We now have an official release date for the Overwatch 2 closed beta. Blizzard confirmed on Friday that the first closed beta for PVP aspect of the game will begin on April 26th. The news comes after Blizzard announced earlier in the month that the closed beta would release in...
VIDEO GAMES
Android Police

Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent closed beta hands-on — An inferior imitation

Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent is a free-to-play gacha RPG from Square Enix. The game initially launched in Japan back in 2020, more than likely to capitalize on the success of Octopath Traveler across consoles and PC. You see, the original Octopath Traveler is something of a throwback to better days, offering a slick HD-2D art style paired with classic turn-based combat. The game was a hit, and so Square created a mobile gacha game that's soon coming West.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Xbox Series X Game From Bethesda Teased

A new Xbox Series X game from Bethesda studio Tango Gameworks has been teased. Following its acquisition of Bethesda, Xbox now owns the following IP: Fallout, The Elder Scrolls, DOOM, Wolfenstein, Dishonored, Prey, Starfield, Deathloop, Ghostwire Tokyo, Quake, The Evil Within, and Rage. There's more IP it now owns, but these are the most notable. And of course, Xbox now owns the studios behind these series. One of these studios is Tango Gameworks, responsible for The Evil Within and Ghostwire Tokyo. Between these releases and the fact its boss Shinji Mikami is the creator of Resident Evil, the studio is known as a horror studio, but the aforementioned Mikami doesn't want this to be the studio's sole reputation. To this end, the studio is currently working on a non-horror game under The Evil Within DLC director John Johanas.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skins#Video Game#Overwatch Anniversary#Overwatch Zealot Zenyatta#Icymi Weekly Challenge#Cultist
SVG

PlayStation Finally Confirms What We All Suspected

The PlayStation brand has been under intense scrutiny for months now. Since last year, rumors have circulated surrounding the gaming giant's attempts at creating its very own equivalent to Xbox's monstrously successful Game Pass program. Since then, State of Play events have come and gone — and PlayStation added fuel to the rumors by phasing out PlayStation Now gift cards — but there has been no definitive sign of an upgraded subscription service from Sony. Until now.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplay Brings Tengen Back to the Fight

The second season of Demon Slayer began by adapting the story of the Mugen Train, which saw Tanjiro and his young monster hunting friends teaming up with the Flame Hashira. When Rengoku died at the end of the first half of season two, Tanjiro and company were in need of a new mentor and found one in the extremely "flashy" Hashira known as Tengen Uzui. Now, one cosplayer has taken us back to the Entertainment District Arc by recreating one of the Sound Hashira's most brutal battles.
COMICS
The Verge

Netflix is getting three more mobile games, including its first FPS

Netflix has announced three more mobile games that you’ll soon be able to play on iOS or Android with a subscription to the streaming service, including the first FPS that’s available as part of its lineup. This Is A True Story is an educational role-playing game created to...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Remix
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Overwatch
SVG

This Ban Confirms What We Suspected Between Dr Disrespect And Twitch

What does the complex game of chess have to do with Dr Disrespect's infamous Twitch ban? After American chess grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura was apparently banned from Twitch for daring to show Dr Disrespect's face, the two categories unfortunately intersect quite a bit. Almost two years after his permanent ban from...
TV & VIDEOS
PC Gamer

This FPS is basically Bejeweled with guns (and it has a story)

Alien invasion! First-person combat! Wallrunning! Drama! Match-3 gameplay! One of these things, as Sesame Street taught us, is not like the others, but they all come together in a single, kind of weird-looking package called Matcho, a "match-3 FPS" coming to Steam later this year. Matcho follows the adventures of...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Overwatch League Community Update #2 Reveals Overwatch 2 Alpha Access, Schedule for Season 5, and More

The Overwatch Community is being treated this month with Overwatch 2 PvP Beta access announced last week and, now, even more content coming to the Overwatch League. While fans are confirmed to be excited for everything the game has to offer moving forward, it seems as though no one was as excited as the developers, Matt Morelo and Sean Miller, who were guests in the update video hosted by Soe Gschwind.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

Summer Game Fest 2022 Confirmed Amid E3 Cancellation

Last night, the Entertainment Software Association revealed that E3 2022 had been canceled in its entirety. While few of us were expecting an in-person event, there was at least some expectation that E3 2022 would continue on as an all-digital event. The ESA, however, revealed that E3 won't be taking place in either in-person or digital formats. While the organization says that E3 will return next year, E3 2022's cancellation leaves us wondering if the show is done for good.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

Overwatch Contenders to be Played on Overwatch 2

Ask around the Overwatch community, and almost unanimously people will say that the Tier 2 scene is vital to the success of the Overwatch League. That’s why when the Overwatch League announced that it would be played on an early version of Overwatch 2, people were scared that Contenders would still be playing Overwatch 1.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Why ‘Thief 2: The Metal Age’ remains the best stealth game ever made

Stealth games are one of the industry’s strangest genres, in that they actively encourage players to avoid engaging with the game’s own systems. They ask you not to interact with enemies, not to be seen or heard. The ultimate achievement in a stealth game is to “ghost” a level, to complete it in a way that suggests you were never there at all.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

New Apex Legends Legendary Skins Revealed in Huge Leak

A large leak of Apex Legends content has been revealed online, featuring many new Legendary skins. The unreleased skins are for Caustic, Loba, Crypto, Valkyrie, and Ash. From the screenshots, they seem like they are finished, and could be coming out very soon. User YUSEIRKO published the leaked screenshots in the following Reddit post.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Overwatch 2 Ping System Revealed

Blizzard revealed their all-new ping system for Overwatch 2 Thursday. One of the longtime highly requested quality-of-life features from the community over the years, a ping system is finally set to make its debut in Blizzard's hero shooter with Overwatch 2. "We’re adding this quality-of-life feature because we are dedicated...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

League of Legends Arcana Skins Release Date

Fans are looking to find out more about when the new League of Legends Arcana skins release date is scheduled for. The Arcana Squad skin line was first released in 2021 for Camille, Lucian, Tahm Kench, and Xerath. It was a surprising hit and Riot Games is back with the Arcana skin line for Ahri, Xayah, Rakan, Ryze, and Hecarim.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
126K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy