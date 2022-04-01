ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Roger Williams Park Zoo celebrates 150th birthday with time capsule burial

By Amy Russo, The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 12 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22e9Se_0ewyJFpj00

PROVIDENCE — An animal facts booklet, a plush giraffe, a City Council pin and a copy of The Providence Journal were among the dozens of items stashed in a time capsule buried at Roger Williams Park Zoo on Friday in honor of its 150th birthday.

During a press conference outside, drilling could be heard as the capsule was briefly reopened for the last-minute addition of a stuffed polar bear.

City and state officials reminisced about their memories of the zoo, some dating back decades.

“In fact, some of my favorite childhood photos are my sister and I sitting on that brass dog right back there,” Mayor Jorge Elorza told the crowd of attendees, referring to "The Sentinel," which was cast in 1851 and is likely the park’s oldest statue. “And then coming to the zoo with my child and having him sit there, you can’t help but get those sort of butterfly feelings inside, starting to see the world through his eyes.”

Sen. Jack Reed recalled his visit on an eighth grade field trip.

“We had our brown bag lunches from mom, and we walked down the hill, and we came in and we spent a delightful day here,” Reed said. “That was the highlight of that year. The park was great then. It is better now.”

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, who praised the zoo as a “gem,” paused for a little levity, likening himself to one of its beloved creatures.

“I want you all to know that I asked about the well-being of Sheldon the armadillo, who I am [told] is doing just fine,” Whitehouse said. “An armadillo is a little armored one, which I think is rather suitable for my present job. Also, according to Wikipedia, with long sharp claws for digging, which can also help in my current job.”

Having been established in 1872, the zoo is the third oldest in the country. Executive Director Stacey Johnson, who was brought on board in November, said the first landscape design documents depict areas for bears, bison, deer, elephants, monkeys and waterfowl.

Today, more than 160 species of animals call the zoo home, including zebras, snow leopards, anteaters and a Komodo dragon. Birds were once housed in what is now the gift shop. Constructed in 1890, it is one of the property’s oldest buildings.

In another 50 years, when the zoo celebrates its 200th birthday, another generation of animal enthusiasts will see what this one left behind, including letters from elected officials and a price of goods comparison from 1872 to 2022.

As visitors continue to stream in year after year, Johnson hopes that above all, they’ll have fun.

“My belief is that a trip to the zoo should focus on having a great time and accidentally learning something,” Johnson said. “Whether it’s something about an animal’s natural history, how they can take action to become better stewards of our shared environment and natural resources, or just to spark curiosity about the marvelous web of life that exists in their own backyards.”

Providence residents with a valid ID or proof of residency will be able to visit the zoo for free on Saturday. On Sunday, admission for all will be reduced to $1.50, and entertainment and Dunkin' Donuts treats will be offered.

Comments / 0

The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal

2K+

Followers

1K+

Posts

490K+

Views

Related
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Zoo celebrates river otter Sugar's 8th birthday

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo is celebrating a special birthday this weekend. The zoo's river otter Sugar is celebrating her 8th birthday. Sugar and her river mate, Wesley, look alike, but you can tell them apart by her larger nose. Another way to tell is by their signature swimming...
CINCINNATI, OH
KGAB AM 650

Wyo State Museum To Host Party For Yellowstone’s 150th Birthday

I'm always down for a party. Usually. Probably, as long as it starts around 4 and is over by not later than 7:30 on a weeknight. Then, I may still say I have plans, but, really, I'm just sitting on my couch binge-watching something I probably don't actually like. This is a real peak in my life. I watch tv shows that people tell me to and stick with it so they don't ridicule me when I say I'm not a fan. That's what I do instead of parties now.
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Government
Providence, RI
Lifestyle
City
Providence, RI
Missoulian

Cody museum celebrates Yellowstone's 150th through the eyes of individuals

In 1959 at age 65, Mickey Wight snowshoed 12 miles out from her Needle Creek mining camp to ensure searchers didn’t come to her aid. The Cody, Wyoming, radio station had been broadcasting to Wight, letting her know help was on the way. She had no phone. Normally she would have left before heavy snowfall, but she — along with others in the backcountry — were trapped by the mid-November storm.
CODY, WY
Daily Record

Cañon City to celebrate its 150th birthday April 1-2 with trolley rides, fun, games and fireworks

Cañon City residents will have the opportunity to come together en masse to celebrate the city’s 150th birthday the weekend of April 1-2. Friday will be an exciting day as there will be free trolley rides available for citizens. The trolley will depart from Macon Plaza, beside the Cañon City Public Library, at 4:15, 5:00, 5:45, 6:30, and 7:15 p.m. The trollies will run throughout historical downtown Cañon City with commentary about the city’s unique history and patrons are encouraged to show up early as the trollies will run on a first-come-first-served basis.
CANON CITY, CO
Examiner Enterprise

BCF to Honor David B. King Family

The Bartlesville Community Foundation will again recognize the impactful contributions of three local families during its annual Legacy Hall of Fame gala. The event will be held on Saturday, May 14 at the Bartlesville Community Center. During the event, the BCF will present one of two Legacy Awards to the David B. King family.   ...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Elorza
Person
Sheldon Whitehouse
Person
Roger Williams
The Providence Journal

The Providence Journal

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
490K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Providence, RI from The Providence Journal.

 http://providencejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy