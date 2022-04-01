ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Glendale mayor officially rescinds COVID emergency operations

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 12 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V7DKB_0ewyJCBY00

Glendale Mayor Jerry P. Weiers rescinded the emergency proclamation he issued two years ago declaring a local emergency in the city in response to the COVID pandemic.

Weiers’ original proclamation came on March 18, 2020, and his Thursday announcement on March 31 came just over two years later.

All restrictions included in that proclamation have now ended. In addition, the Glendale Emergency Operations plan has been deactivated.

“When I issued the emergency proclamation, I had a tremendous amount of faith in the city staff and Glendale residents and knew that we would emerge from the pandemic stronger than ever before,” Weiers shared in a statement.

Like the rest of Arizona, Glendale has seen a sharp decline in active COVID cases over the past couple months. The city this week experienced only a slight increase in cases of 1.3% since the most recent data in early March.

Deer Valley Unified School District, which had as many as 505 active cases in January, is showing just 17 active cases in its most recent analysis on March 28.

Glendale City Manager Kevin Phelps was authorized by Weiers to temporarily relax appropriate zoning codes and other restrictions to accommodate takeout or drive-thru services for the city’s local eating establishments. The city has resumed Code Enforcement.

“The last two years have been hard for everyone,” Weiers added. “I’m happy that we’re moving forward with a focus on the future and can build on the recent positive momentum Glendale has realized.”

Comments / 0

Related
NBCMontana

Missoula officials share update on Operation Shelter

MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula leaders only had time to cover two of six topics in a meeting on Wednesday that was meant to update the community on Operation Shelter, a joint city-county initiative to get unhoused people connected with resources and into long-term housing. A big topic of conversation...
MISSOULA, MT
KRQE News 13

City council votes on mayor’s emergency powers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There were not enough votes at Monday’s Albuquerque city council meeting to dial back the Mayor’s powers during a public health emergency. City councilors had previously voted for the restrictions, which would have only allowed the mayor to issue recommendations and not public health orders. The mayor vetoed that decision, and the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Coronavirus
Glendale, AZ
Health
Local
Arizona Health
Glendale, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
FUN 107

New Bedford Mayor Tests Positive for COVID

NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell has announced this weekend that he has come down with COVID-19 for a second time. Mitchell wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday morning that his symptoms are mild and he is receiving an anti-viral treatment after testing positive for coronavirus this weekend.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Mayor#Drive Thru
The Press Democrat

Sonoma County supervisors approve emergency operations plan

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously adopted an emergency operations plan that integrates cultural competency measures into its framework, a step county leaders said was pivotal following the disparate experience of marginalized communities during recent back-to-back emergencies. The plan, presented before the board on Tuesday, was developed...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
205K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy