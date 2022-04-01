Shopping at Natick Mall

Click here to read the full article. Macy’s Inc., spending big to strengthen its supply chain, will open a 1.4-million-square-foot fulfillment center in China Grove, N.C., in 2024, at a cost of $584 million.The fulfillment center will be Macy’s Inc.’s largest. When fully operational, the center will account for nearly 30 percent of Macy’s Inc.’s digital supply chain capacity, serve both the Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s divisions and customers nationwide, and employ nearly 2,800 workers.
“This state-of-the-art facility is a significant milestone for Macy’s Inc. as we invest in strengthening our omnichannel ecosystem. It will support growth of our business as a...
Comments / 0