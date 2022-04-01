ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natick, MA

Shopping at Natick Mall

WPI News
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTo fully reserve your spot, a $5 non-refundable deposit...

www.wpi.edu

i95 ROCK

The 6 Worst Shopping Malls in Connecticut

As I was browsing the Reddit/CT page, I spotted an interesting question that asked, "What's the Worst Shopping Mall in the State? It just so happens I haven't been to any malls in Connecticut over the last five years, not even Danbury Fair. As I scrolled down the post for...
Mashed

Costco Shoppers Are Running To Grab This Sectional Sofa

Costco may be a one-stop shop for grocery items, including those best-selling $5 rotisserie chickens and the retailer's most popular item: toilet paper. But Costco is so much more than just bulk groceries. You can also buy tires, get an eye exam, shop for life insurance, and even book that Hawaiian vacation you've always been dreaming about.
SHOPPING
click orlando

Kohl’s says it’s no longer a department store

Kohl’s is getting a makeover. The company said it’s not going to be a department store anymore and instead add Sephora mini-shops to about 75% of its U.S. stores. It also said it will open 100 new locations that’ll be about half the size of what they are now with more of a focus on fitness, athleisure, and jeans.
ORLANDO, FL
ELLE DECOR

24 Best Home Deals From Amazon's Secret Overstock Outlet

You don’t have to be a bargain hunter or extreme couponer to know that the best deals are often found at outlets and clearance stores. But since those retailers typically don’t have e-commerce sites, you have to shop in-person to take advantage of their discounts (coupons included). Well, now you can score major savings without leaving your home or rifling through discount bins: Amazon has a secret virtual overstock outlet filled with tons of deals on home products.
SHOPPING
Mashed

Costco Shoppers Are Freaking Out Over These Summer Shorts

In many states across the nation, it feels as though we are finally out of the winter trenches. The snow has melted, and spring flowers have started to bloom. The clocks have moved forward once again, and it takes longer for the sun to set in the evening. Aside from the fact that the dark and blustery days are behind us, there are so many things to love about this time of year. "Spring Baking Championship" Season 8 is finally on Food Network, ingredients like asparagus and strawberries are back at the farmers market, and there are so many fun holidays on the horizon (with delicious spring desserts to accompany them).
APPAREL
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Favorite Retailer

The landscape of American retail has been completely transformed in the past two decades. E-commerce giant Amazon has become the second-largest retailer, just behind Walmart, and may take first place soon based on revenue. Big-box retailers have taken center stage among brick-and-mortar chains. Target’s annual revenue just moved above $100 billion. While Walmart is the […]
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
AOL Corp

A Sam's Club Membership is practically free while supplies last

StackCommerce is Yahoo's partner in bringing deals and unique finds to our readers. Yahoo earns a share of revenue from items purchased via our partner. When you sit down and think about it, you probably spend more time running errands than you've ever really considered. Between groceries, office supplies, meds and gas, there are so many different places you need to go.
RETAIL
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Walmart Sues BJ's Wholesale Claiming It Stole Self-Checkout Technology

Walmart and its big-box warehouse subsidiary Sam's Club accused rival retailer BJ's Wholesale Club in a lawsuit filed Tuesday of stealing technology that powers a popular self-checkout option in the Sam's Club mobile app. In the lawsuit, Walmart claims BJ's launched a self-checkout feature in its mobile app that's nearly...
RETAIL
Mashed

Costco Shoppers Are On The Hunt For Meli's Cookie Mix

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. You never know what you're going to find when you step foot in your local Costco warehouse. Well, maybe you'll know about a few things, like the retailer's beloved Kirkland Signature bacon and its infamous rotisserie chicken that sells for a mere $4.99. But in addition to the various cult-favorite items that are almost always available for purchase at the chain's 575 U.S. locations, shoppers will also often find themselves staring at displays containing never-before-seen items, some of which are too exciting to keep to themselves.
RETAIL
Mashed

Walmart's New 'Trial Store' Is Turning Heads On TikTok

Close your eyes and picture your nearest Walmart. According to the National Retail Federation, as of 2019, Walmart was the highest-grossing retail chain in the United States with a whopping $387 billion in sales. The second-place spot, which Amazon earned, totaled to less than half of Walmart's sales. With that...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
NJ.com

Walmart is ending cigarette sales in some stores

Walmart, one of the nation’s most popular retailers, has decided to stop selling cigarettes and other tobacco products in some of its stores. The big-box chain is removing cigarettes from certain locations in at least Arkansas, California, Florida and New Mexico, according to the Wall Street Journal. Walmart did...
RETAIL
WTVM

Walgreens replaces fridge doors with digital screens in test stores

(CNN) - In some Walgreens locations, glass refrigerator and freezer doors have ben replaced with digital screens as part of a pilot program. Some people took to social media to say they do not like them. For example, digital doors were seen showing product that was not inside when opened.
COLUMBUS, GA
WWD

Macy’s to Spend $584M on Fulfillment Center

Click here to read the full article. Macy’s Inc., spending big to strengthen its supply chain, will open a 1.4-million-square-foot fulfillment center in China Grove, N.C., in 2024, at a cost of $584 million.The fulfillment center will be Macy’s Inc.’s largest. When fully operational, the center will account for nearly 30 percent of Macy’s Inc.’s digital supply chain capacity,  serve both the Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s divisions and customers nationwide, and employ nearly 2,800 workers. “This state-of-the-art facility is a significant milestone for Macy’s Inc. as we invest in strengthening our omnichannel ecosystem. It will support growth of our business as a...
CHINA GROVE, NC
Kiplinger

Alternatives to Amazon Prime for Free Shipping and More

That’s it. Enough. You’ve had it. Amazon Prime just raised its annual membership fee from $119 to $139, and now the two of you are breaking up. It’s time to swipe right on a new online retailer, a place to land to meet at least most of your online shopping needs -- conveniently, all in one place, without exorbitant shipping fees that add up, up, up.
INTERNET
Daily Voice

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop Coming To Willowbrook Mall

A fast-growing dumpling automat chain is coming to a New Jersey mall. Brooklyn Dumpling Shop offers 32 unique dumpling varieties including Pastrami, Bacon Cheese Burger, Lamb Gyro, French Onion Soup, Philly Cheesesteak, Impossible and Reuben and Peanut Butter & Jelly. The zero human interaction quick-service restaurant opened its flagship location...
BROOKLYN, CT
NJ.com

Ikea wants to buy back its own furniture from customers

Ikea is looking to buy its furniture back from customers. Yes, you read that right. The furniture retailer launched a “Buy Back & Resell” plan to buy customers’ gently used Ikea decór, like coffee tables, wardrobes and chairs. Ikea will give store credit and resell the items in the As-is department.
RETAIL

