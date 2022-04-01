ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Police make arrest in shots fired incident

By Odessa American
 12 hours ago
The Odessa Police Department has arrested one person on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a call of shots fired March 28.

Fernando Baeza, 22, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a news release stated.

The shots were reportedly fired March 28 in the area of Ada Street and Hickory Avenue.

The initial investigation determined that several juveniles and an adult gathered in the area and were involved in a verbal disturbance when the situation escalated to shots being fired, a news release stated.

Subjects fled the scene and some went to a nearby school, Ector College Prep, to summon police. There were no reported injuries, the release stated.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is encouraged to call Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS. The investigation continues.

Odessa, TX
