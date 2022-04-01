ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weekend winds and gradual warm-up

By Kelley Moody
KESQ
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're preparing for a mild weekend across the desert. A trough of low pressure swoops through on Sunday, increasing winds with an onshore flow across the Coachella Valley...

kesq.com

KESQ

First Alert Weather Alert Day: Monday

The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Alert Day for Monday in anticipation of a Pacific storm system expected to bring rain, possible thunderstorms, strong winds, and mountain snow to our region. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory and a Winter Storm Warning...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC12

Forecast: Very warm start to the weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Very warm Saturday and breezy! First Official day of Spring Sunday looks beautiful. Friday Overnight: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower possible. Lows near 60. (Rain Chance: 20%) Saturday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and warm with a few showers during the morning. Most areas stay dry, but...
RICHMOND, VA
Action News Jax

Warm weekend ahead, showers not ruled out

NORTHEAST FLORIDA — We’re gearing up for a warm weekend. Our Friday weather is looking really nice with plenty of sunshine and warm conditions. Action News Jax Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh says temperatures will reach the lower to mid 80s inland, not ruling out some upper 80s in some neighborhoods.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
KESQ

Windy and then warming up

Breezy conditions continue across the Coachella Valley Sunday afternoon. A Wind Advisory has been extended by the National Weather Service until 8 p.m. this evening. Gusts up to 40 mph are possible during this time across our area. Blowing sand and dust may continue to reduce visibility and overall air...
SANTA ANA, CA
KGET

Chance of rain this weekend before a significant warm-up

Sunny and warm conditions on this Friday but we have changes coming in this weekend. Cooler temps and chances of showers are expected Saturday afternoon around 5 p.m. in Kern County. The rain will continue on until Sunday morning, by the afternoon we should see a return of dry conditions. Snow levels will remain pretty […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Warm Weekend & Wind Brings Fire Danger For Some

First Alert Meteorologist Callie Zanandrie DENVER (CBS4) – Above normal spring temperatures will rule the weather this weekend. Today, daytime high temperatures will be in the 70s for the metro area. In the mountains, daytime highs will reach the 40s and 50s. We will see plenty of sunshine with dry conditions statewide. Very low humidity combined with gusty winds today have prompted a Red Flag Warning from noon through 8 p.m. for Fremont, Pueblo, El Paso, Huerfano, and Las Animas Counties. (credit: CBS) Overnight, conditions will be mild with temperatures in the 40s for the Denver metro area. We are in store for even warmer...
DENVER, CO
KESQ

Fluctuating temperatures before a big warm-up

Mostly clear skies will be with us after the sun sets at 7:05 p.m. Please send any sunset photos you take to share@kesq.com! Temperatures will steadily cool into the mid-70s around 9:00 p.m. with lows dropping into the upper 50s overnight. Temperatures will hem and haw over the next couple...
ENVIRONMENT
WFMJ.com

Midweek warm-up on the way

After a comfortable start to the workweek, Tuesday's looks just as mild. A mostly cloudy day can be expected, with a high in the mid-50s. A weak disturbance will spark up the chance for a shower in the second half of the day. Sunshine will return Wednesday with a mostly...
ENVIRONMENT
FourStates

Warm and calm today; Winds pick up Wednesday

Tuesday afternoon will see more sunshine and high temperatures in the middle 60s. Winds will pick up into Wednesday, soaring temperatures into the 70s through Thursday. After the sun sets on St. Patrick’s Day, rain chances increase overnight and through midday Friday, where 0.5-1″ of rain look likely. The Four States will remain dry this weekend as temperatures warm back into the 70s for the First Day of Spring. Rain looks likely again Monday afternoon and into next Tuesday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Minnesota

MN Weather: Warm, Dry Spring Weekend Ahead

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – It’ll be the perfect time for outdoor activities this weekend, as temperatures climb to the 50s in the metro. It’ll be warm and dry all weekend, and the snow pack will continue to melt in southern Minnesota. It’ll be cloudy most of the day Friday with some slivers of sunshine poking through in central Minnesota. Credit: CBS By noon on Friday, temps will near 43 degrees in the metro for a high of 46 by mid-afternoon. It’ll reach a little closer to 50 degrees in the southwestern part of the state. Then on Saturday, the Twin Cities region will see 53 degrees. Up north, temps will reach the 40s. Sunday will see the warmest daytime high since November, with southwestern Minnesota pushing into the 70s. Credit: CBS It will get a little rainy on Monday with some steadier rain expected on Tuesday for a spring storm. Some snow is possible, which could bring slushy accumulation.
MINNESOTA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Few rain showers this weekend, warm weather to continue

A few showers will be returning to the Tri-State, particularly for the first half of the weekend. It’s all with a weakening cold front that will be pushing through the region. We’ll have a few showers around, but it’s not an all-day rain situation. Though there won’t be much sunshine, only a couple of hours […]
ENVIRONMENT
CBS News

Unseasonably warm temperatures in the West to break records this weekend

A "strong and expansive upper level ridge" is expected to bring unseasonably warm temperatures to the western half of the U.S. this weekend, the National Weather Service Prediction Center said. Nearly 100 locations are forecast to approach or exceed record high temperatures. Parts of California and the Great Basin could...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: warm winds today

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Soaring temperatures this afternoon as readings rise a good 20+ degrees above normal. Much warmer than yesterday. This evening will be mild and pleasant. Rain chances increase to close the workweek. First shower chance arrives tomorrow afternoon as a cold front crosses the area. A mild southwesterly flow will start the day, but once the front passes, winds become northeasterly and start pulling in chilly air off the lake.  Spring begins Sunday at 10:33AM.TONIGHT: FAIR SKIES. LOW 49.ST. PATRICK'S DAY: TURNING CLOUDY WITH AFTERNOON LIGHT SHOWER CHANCE. HIGH 60. FRIDAY: CHILLY RAIN. HIGH 43.  
CHICAGO, IL
Post Register

Super warm weekend before Monday showers

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — I trust you’re enjoying these spring like temperatures as highs have been pushing into the mid 70’s. That temperature trend will continue through the weekend as high pressure keeps us in a warm, south flow through Sunday. However, we will see a few more clouds late Sunday as a trough of low pressure approaches from the Pacific Ocean.
BOISE, ID

