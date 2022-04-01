HS TRACK: Coahoma boys win Plateau Relays

Tristan Guerrero 08/09/2021 Tim Fischer/Reporter-Telegram (Tim Fischer/Midland Reporter-Telegram)

ELDORADO – The Coahoma boys track & field team won the Plateau Relays with a team score of 171 points on Thursday.

Tristan Guerrero was a part of four first-place performances for the Bulldogs, as he won the boys 200 meters (22.92 seconds) and the long jump (19 feet, 10 ½ inches), while also running the second leg of Coahoma’s winning 800 relay and 1,600 relay teams.

Brysen Kerby also captured four golds, as he finished first in the boys discus (128-4 ½) and also ran the final leg of Coahoma’s winning 400 relay, 800 relay and 1,600 relay teams.

Coahoma senior and University of Arizona signee Vance Ott finished first in the wheelchair shot put (20-8 ¼).

Plateau Relays

At Eldorado High School

Thursday

Top 3 area finishers only listed

Boys

Team standings – 1. Coahoma 171; 2. Christoval 152.5; 3. McCamey 82.5; 4. Eldorado 71.5; 5. Menard 68; 6. Wink 46.5; 7. Midland TLCA 12; 8. Ozona 7; 9. Fort Hancock 6; 10. San Angelo Christian Academy 0

100 – 3. Isaiah Eleda, Coahoma, 11.47 seconds

200 – 1. Tristan Guerrero, Coahoma, 22.92; 400 – 3. Nicholas Tutle, Coahoma, 56.02

800 – 2. Victor Saenz, Midland TLCA, 2:14.96

110 hurdles – 3. Billy Starr, Coahoma, 18.21

300 hurdles – 2. Austin Perkins, Coahoma, 43.24

400 relay – 1. Coahoma (Billy Bailey, Jaidyn Vineyard, Perkins, Brysen Kerby) 43.56

800 relay – 1. Coahoma (Bailey, Guerrero, Vineyard, Kerby) 1:31.75

1,600 relay – 1. Coahoma (Perkins, Guerrero, Bailey, Kerby) 3:33.84

Long jump – 1. Guerrero, Coahoma, 19 feet, 10 ½ inches

Shot put – 1. Ashton Wennik, Coahoma, 45-6; 3. Kerby, Coahoma, 39-3

Discus – 1. Kerby, Coahoma, 128-4 ½

Triple jump – 2. Bailey, Coahoma, 40-1 ½

Wheelchair shot put – 1. Vance Ott, Coahoma, 20-8 ¼

Girls

Team standings – 1. Ozona 178; 2. Coahoma 134.5; 3. Christoval 107; 4. Eldorado 92; 5. Wink 41; 6. Menard 28; 7. McCamey 23.5; 8. Fort Hancock 15; 9. (tie) Midland TLCA 0; San Angelo Christian Academy 0

100 – 2. Christian Everett, Coahoma, 12.79

800 – 2. Merick Alvarez, Coahoma, 2:37.37

400 relay – 2. Coahoma (Nevaeh Kerby, Baylor Wright, Sophia Biddson, Everett) 52.08

800 relay – 2. Coahoma (Kerby, Serena Dobbs, Wright, Everett) 1:51.96

1,600 relay – 2. Coahoma (Kerby, Wright, Kaedyn Lee, Alvarez) 4:25.22

Long jump – 3. Karliegh Burt, Coahoma, 14-5

Shot put – 1. Madison Green, Coahoma, 31-3 ¼

Discus – 2. Cayhill Lewis, Coahoma, 87-9

Triple jump – 2. Everett, Coahoma, 34-8

High jump – 3. Wright, Coahoma, 4-8

Pole vault – 3. Wright, Coahoma, 8-6