NHL

Red Wings' Carter Rowney: Could miss season

CBS Sports
 12 hours ago

Rowney (undisclosed) may not return during the 2021-22 season, Kevin Allen of...

www.cbssports.com

Detroit Sports Nation

Al Sobotka is reportedly “contemplating” legal action against Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings shocked their fans earlier today when it was announced that long-time Zamboni driver and building manager Al Sobotka was terminated with no reason given. Sobotka, 68, had been an employee of the Red Wings for over half a century and became beloved by fans for swinging the octopi above his head prior to playoff games, and his duties moved from Joe Louis Arena to Little Caesars Arena, where he handled day-to-day operations. No comment has been offered from either side as to the reason behind the sudden termination. But now, it looks like the next step is being taken.
NHL
Detroit Sports Nation

Red Wings terminate longtime zamboni driver Al Sobotka

This is something completely out of left field. The Detroit Red Wings and longtime building manager and zamboni driver Al Sobotka have officially parted ways after 51 years as part of the organization. Sobotka was known not only for driving the zamboni and his role as the building manager of Joe Louis Arena but for swinging the famous octopus above his head.
NHL
MLive.com

Red Wings debating whether to give Jonatan Berggren a look this season

Skilled forward Jonatan Berggren has been impressive during his first season in North America with the Grand Rapids Griffins. Should the Detroit Red Wings recall him before the season ends?. General manager Steve Yzerman said last week that promoting Berggren will be something to consider at some point but did...
NHL
Blue Seat

Rangers Recap: Exploit in Detroit

If you like high-scoring hockey, this was the game for you against the Red Wings. The types of goals given up had a throwback to 80’s hockey with excruciatingly bad goaltending on either side. It’s been the narrative all season long, but Alex Georgiev is just not the answer as the backup.
NHL
The Game Haus

The Pittsburgh Penguins Decimated the Detroit Red Wings

When the Pittsburgh Penguins suited up to face the Detroit Red Wings, nobody could’ve predicted what was about to happen. They had just lost two straight to the Buffalo Sabres and New York Rangers. As expected, fans were likely watching the game with a little apprehension. However, the Pittsburgh Penguins win turned into a thorough dismantling of the Red Wings.
NHL
NHL

Preview: Red Wings focused on positive mindset Wednesday vs. Rangers

The Detroit Red Wings will face the New York Rangers for the second time this season on Wednesday night. Puck drop from Little Caesars Arena is set for 7:30 p.m. and will be broadcast nationally on TNT. Ken Kal and Paul Woods will have the call on the Red Wings Radio Network.
NHL
MLive.com

Red Wings defensemen Hronek, Lindstrom experience growing pains

DETROIT – While one young Detroit Red Wings defenseman, Moritz Seider, is flourishing, two others, Filip Hronek and Gustav Lindstrom, are regressing. Hronek experienced a tough night in Wednesday’s 5-4 overtime loss to the New York Rangers. He had the puck chipped off his stick and into the net by Ryan Reaves in the first period. He was outhustled to the puck by Frank Vatrano, who set up Artemi Panarin for a goal in the second period.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Wednesday Weekly: Free Fallin’

Welcome back to Red Wings Wednesday Weekly! In this weekly column, we will take a look at the Detroit Red Wings’ most-recent week of play, identify any players and/or trends that stood out, and then look ahead and find out what the next week may have in store for the team from Hockeytown. As always, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
NHL
NHL

Preview: Red Wings begin home-and-home series Friday against Senators

Detroit is 17-12-6 at Little Caesars Arena this season. The Detroit Red Wings will welcome the Ottawa Senators to Little Caesars Arena on Friday night for the first game of a home-and-home series that will take place in a span of three days. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. on Bally Sports Detroit Extra and the Red Wings Radio Network.
NHL
ClutchPoints

Grading the Canadiens’ trade of Artturi Lehkonen to the Avalanche

With the goal of avoiding another early playoff exit and going after a Stanley Cup, the Colorado Avalanche acquired forward Artturi Lehkonen from the Montreal Canadiens ahead of the NHL trade deadline. In exchange for Lehkonen, the Canadiens received prospect Justin Barron and a second-round pick in 2024. Below, we...
NHL
