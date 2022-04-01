Red Wings' Carter Rowney: Could miss season

The Detroit Red Wings shocked their fans earlier today when it was announced that long-time Zamboni driver and building manager Al Sobotka was terminated with no reason given. Sobotka, 68, had been an employee of the Red Wings for over half a century and became beloved by fans for swinging the octopi above his head prior to playoff games, and his duties moved from Joe Louis Arena to Little Caesars Arena, where he handled day-to-day operations. No comment has been offered from either side as to the reason behind the sudden termination. But now, it looks like the next step is being taken.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO