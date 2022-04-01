Governor Hogan enacts largest tax cut package in state history; Retirement Tax Elimination

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Career prosecutor Jaymi Sterling, who is the daughter of Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, announced she has filed for State’s Attorney for St. Mary’s County. Currently an Assistant State’s Attorney in Anne Arundel County, Sterling is making a bid to head the office she left amid controversy nearly over a year ago. A Deputy State’s Attorney in St. Mary’s County at the time, Sterling cited questionable practices in her September 30, 2020 resignation letter. “In my most recent role as the Deputy State’s Attorney, I uncovered questionable financial and personnel practices. I took action to make sure these practices were reported to the appropriate authorities,” Sterling said. “In response, the State’s Attorney immediately demoted me for reporting these irregularities.” “It is clear to me that I have an ethical and moral obligation to leave the office,” she continued. “I look back with pride on nearly a decade of pursuing justice for the citizens of St. Mary’s County. I am sad that I have no choice but to resign.” Excited and proud of my daughter, Jaymi! https://t.co/Qm0KhTz1wL — Larry Hogan (@LarryHogan) March 16, 2022

