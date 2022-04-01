ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Governor Hogan enacts largest tax cut package in state history; Retirement Tax Elimination

By Nia Fitzhugh
Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) — Governor Larry Hogan enacted the largest tax cut package in state history. The governor signed $1.86 billion in relief for retirees, working families, and small businesses, into law. Combined with the recent $100 million gas tax suspension, this legislative session will deliver nearly $2 billion in tax...

Dee Newman
11h ago

Thank you Governor Hogan, I’m a life long Democrat, but if you ever decide to run for President, you will definitely have my vote!! I observed how you handled the Covid19 pandemic here in MD; how you and with the help our amazing First Lady brokered a deal with her home country to ensure we Marylanders had what we needed while the previous WH administration did virtually nothing, they made states compete for what was needed during a once in a century pandemic!! They politicized it and made states compete against each other. It was horrible, one of the things that gave me comfort is knowing by your actions that you really care for us as Marylanders!! Now this tax break for seniors!! I just turned 63.. and I’m looking forward to retiring from the government when I turn 67!! It will definitely have a major impact on my retirement income. Again, I sincerely thank you! Stay Safe and Well! D. Newman

