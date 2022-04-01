ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montpelier, VT

April kicks off with Montpelier’s Art Walk

By Elissa Borden
WCAX
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - With warmer spring weather on the way this weekend, it’s a great time to get out...

www.wcax.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mollala Pioneer

Molalla kicks off art contest

Designs will cover the four new wayfinding kiosks and promote local businesses.Calling all Molalla artists: The city's Beautification and Culture Committee has announced its first art contest to bring some creativity to the backsides of new wayfinding kiosks in town. In January, kiosks were installed at four locations around town: Clark Park, Fox Park, Long Park and City Hall. The kiosks feature a bilingual map of the city that includes nonprofit and city landmarks like parks, public works, cultural attractions and the Molalla River Corridor. The opposite side of the kiosks remains blank, though. The city is...
MOLALLA, OR
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Broome County Arts Council Announces First Friday Art Walk for April

Broome County Arts Council will present April’s First Friday Art Walk from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Downtown Binghamton on April 1, 2022. Some locations have varying hours. Most exhibitions are free and open to the public. April's First Friday participating open galleries and creative spaces include:. Artisan...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WCAX

Sisters crowned Miss Vermont USA and Miss Vermont Teen USA

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A pair of Vermont sisters have made pageant history. For the first time ever, sisters were crowned Miss Vermont USA and Miss Vermont Teen USA. That’s never happened before in the USA pageant system. Kenzie and Kelsey Golonka are from Montpelier. They won their new...
VERMONT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montpelier, VT
Entertainment
Local
Vermont Government
Local
Vermont Entertainment
Montpelier, VT
Government
City
Montpelier, VT
WKRG News 5

Outdoor Art show to kick off this weekend in Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The 50th annual Outdoor Art Show will kick off this Friday at the Eastern Shore Art Center.  The three-day festival will feature art demonstrations including glassblowing and blacksmithing. The festival will be held next to the Fairhope Arts and Crafts Festival, with artists “lining Section Street from Oak to Magnolia,” according […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
WCAX

Vt. actor Ezra Miller of ‘The Flash’ arrested at Hawaii karaoke bar

An ingredient that helps bodies fight infection is made in a Vermont lab. Grand Isle crews remind of burn permits following brush fire. Grand Isle Fire crews are reminding people about the importance of getting burn permits after a brush fire Tuesday. UVMHN and UnitedHealthcare agree to tentative agreement. Updated:...
GRAND ISLE, VT
New Britain Herald

Connecticut Women Artists kicking off Members' Juried Exhibit with opening reception at Art League of New Britain

NEW BRITAIN – Connecticut Women Artists will be kicking off its annual Members’ Juried Exhibit with a live opening reception April 2 at the Art League of New Britain. “It’s usually such a lovely event,” said Cynthia Cooper, CWA Members’ Exhibit chairperson. “Guests come and walk around the exhibit and usually the artists attend so you can often meet an artist and see their work at the same time which is a real treat.”
NEW BRITAIN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Wcax#Montpelier Alive
95.3 MNC

Rep. Banks kicks off the 2022 Congressional Art Competition

Indiana Congressman Jim Banks has kicked off the 2022 Congressional Art Competition. This competition is open to any high schooler living in Indiana’s 3rd district. The winning artist will have his or her work displayed in the U.S. Capitol for a year, and will also get two plane tickets to Washington, D.C., where he or she will go to a reception.
INDIANA STATE
WCAX

Vt. homeless hotel program undergoing changes this summer

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The state of Vermont will continue to offer hotel rooms to the homeless until the end of 2023 but the program, which has cost over $90 million over the past two years, will undergo some changes come July. The demand for shelter skyrocketed during the pandemic...
BURLINGTON, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Big Country 96.9

This 100-Year-Old Caboose is Now an Airbnb on a Mountain in Maine

I have loved trains ever since I was a kid and would walk down the railroad crossing at the end of my street in South Paris to watch the local switch deliver cars to Paris Manufacturing. I was at the crossing so much to watch the train that one day the engineer asked if I wanted a ride and I got to sit in the cab of the engine as it moved up and down the tracks. I'll never forget that day.
LIFESTYLE
WCAX

Northern US treated to dazzling aurora borealis

NY businesses look forward to easing of Canadian border testing Friday. After more than two years of COVID border restrictions, Canadians crossing into the U.S. starting Friday will no longer be subject to testing requirements. Vt. homeless hotel program undergoing changes this summer. Updated: 5 hours ago. The state of...
BURLINGTON, VT
WNYT

St. Patrick's Day celebrations kick off in Albany

People are gearing up for the St. Patrick's Day Parade. The parade is not until Saturday, but people have already made their way downtown Albany to celebrate. Tess Collins, owner of McGeary's Bar, said with mask mandates recently lifted for indoor dining, they've had to make some adjustments. "It's kind...
ALBANY, NY
WCAX

Truck fire spreads to S. Burlington home under construction

Friday is the first day of Autism Awareness Month and Champlain Centre in Plattsburgh is inviting families with autistic children to the mall this weekend for a special event. City parks could be the key to happiness in urban areas. April kicks off with Montpelier's Art Walk PART2 - Updated:...
BURLINGTON, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy