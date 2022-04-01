April kicks off with Montpelier’s Art Walk

Designs will cover the four new wayfinding kiosks and promote local businesses.Calling all Molalla artists: The city's Beautification and Culture Committee has announced its first art contest to bring some creativity to the backsides of new wayfinding kiosks in town. In January, kiosks were installed at four locations around town: Clark Park, Fox Park, Long Park and City Hall. The kiosks feature a bilingual map of the city that includes nonprofit and city landmarks like parks, public works, cultural attractions and the Molalla River Corridor. The opposite side of the kiosks remains blank, though. The city is...
