Take a walk down memory lane, to a simple time when love and rhythm were in the air. That’s what Garfield Fleming and That Motown Band plan to deliver when they take the stage at the Mars Theatre on Friday in Springfield. Fleming is no stranger to the magic of Motown and Rhythm & Blues music. He spent 25 years with the famed R&B/soul group, The Delfonics, before launching a successful solo career in the 1980’s.

SPRINGFIELD, GA ・ 9 DAYS AGO