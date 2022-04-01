ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca, SC

South Carolina man charged with soliciting a minor

By Nikolette Miller
WBTW News13
 12 hours ago

WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA) — A Seneca man has been charged for disseminating obscene material to a person who he believed was a teenager.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested 21-year-old Freddavion Antonio Ahmadd Cleveland at 7:34 a.m. Thursday. He was also charged for criminal solicitation of a minor.

According to the Criminal Investigations Bureau, an investigator was contacted in reference to Cleveland sending an image to an account that he believed was operated by a minor.

Investigators said Cleveland sent obscene material in attempt to obtain explicit images and participate in sexual activity.

Cleveland was released from the Oconee County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.

