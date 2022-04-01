ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

North Carolina man breaks into ex’s apartment, gets shot, police say

By Emily Mikkelsen
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 10 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35xH99_0ewyDKkQ00

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot after breaking into an ex’s apartment, according to authorities.

Police were called at about 6 a.m. Friday to Countryside Drive in Winston-Salem. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the shoulder.

Authorities said that the man and the tenant of the apartment had been in a relationship in the past, and that the man came to the apartment Friday morning, “breached open the front door” and came inside. That’s when police said the tenant shot him.

WINSTON-SALEM: Catch up on the latest local news in your city.

He was taken to the hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Crime & Safety
WFLA

Woman shot ex while swapping children in Tampa, police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An argument over child discipline led to a shooting in Tampa Sunday night, according to the Tampa Police Department. Tampa police said two people met on North Marion Street at around 8 p.m. to swap their children per a custody agreement. During the swap, the female suspect began arguing with the […]
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Wghp#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

32K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy