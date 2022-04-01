North Carolina man breaks into ex’s apartment, gets shot, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot after breaking into an ex’s apartment, according to authorities.

Police were called at about 6 a.m. Friday to Countryside Drive in Winston-Salem. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the shoulder.

Authorities said that the man and the tenant of the apartment had been in a relationship in the past, and that the man came to the apartment Friday morning, “breached open the front door” and came inside. That’s when police said the tenant shot him.

He was taken to the hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.

