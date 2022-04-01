ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Redbud Classic Returns In Person After 2 Years Of Virtual Competition

By Hannah Scholl
News On 6
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Redbud Classic is this weekend and after two years of being virtual, it's finally back in person. This is the 39th edition of the Redbud and there is something for everyone to enjoy. From cycling and foot races to the baby stroller...

www.newson6.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTAL

Crawfest returns after 2 years of COVID cancelations

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Crawfest is set to return to Betty Virginia Park in Shreveport Friday after COVID forced the festival to take a two-year hiatus. This year’s fest boasts an expanded lineup that celebrates the area’s music and organizer Matt Snyder wants to make it the biggest year for the festival to date.
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Bud#The Redbud Organization#The Red Bud Organization#Redbud#The Care Center
The Mint Hill Times

Local Couple Joins The Longest Pit Stop In Amazing Race History

MINT HILL, NC – As we all tuned in for the first three weeks of episodes of The Amazing Race Season 33 to support local couple Sam and Connie Greiner, we all got a “surprise” at the end of episode three. When they were filming Season 33, it was March of 2020, and the world was forever changed that month. It impacted the world in many ways, including one of the first times in history that CBS had to stop filming an active adventure reality series. The show came to a halt while Sam and Connie were sitting in their hotel room in Scottland waiting for the next leg of the race. When contestants participate in the competition, there are a few rules: no cell phones, no contact with outside sources (including family), and no information shared with anyone regarding the race. In most seasons, this is not an issue, but when COVID-19 hit the world by storm, it was a whole different story.
TV SERIES
KPVI Newschannel 6

Lowcountry Strawberry Festival returns in April

MOUNT PLEASANT – The Lowcountry Strawberry Festival returns to Boone Hall Plantation for two weekends in 2022, April 8-10 and April 14-16. A spring tradition since 1997, Boone Hall Farms invites all to enjoy entertainment-filled days featuring acrobatic dogs, pig races, the All American Petting Zoo, music, magic, thrilling rides, and over 10 acres of fresh, ripe, Boone Hall strawberries just waiting to be picked.
FESTIVAL
News On 6

Tulsa Restaurant Owner Wins Gold At World Pizza Championship

A Tulsa restaurant owner took home the gold at the International Pizza Expo. World pizza champion and Zasas's Pizza and Wings owner Tara Hattan competed in Las Vegas last week. Hattan added some medals to her collection taking home two first-place titles and one-third place from the world stage. This wasn't Hattan's first rodeo. She's won several trophies and medals at previous competitions. This year's Pizza Expo was no different.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
racer.com

Photos: VARA’s High Desert Challenge at Willow Springs

The Vintage Auto Racing Association (VARA) took to the high-speed Willow Springs International Raceway last week for its annual High Desert Challenge, sponsored by K&N. “The Fastest Road in the West” was the stage for battles ranging from open-wheel formula cars to Big Bore behemoths. Plenty of VARA veterans and “rookie” drivers alike looked to take on the legendary circuit famously tamed by the likes of Miles, Shelby, Bondurant, and more.
MOTORSPORTS
WSET

A new way to ride the trails in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — There's been something new riding the streets and trails of Downtown Lynchburg lately, and it's growing too. This is called a trishaw. It's a bike that allows a rider to escort others around. The group Cycle without Aging is the owner of the trishaw. They...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Bham Now

2022 Polar Plunge benefiting Special Olympics Alabama

Plunge into icy cold waters this winter to help provide over 15,000 Special Olympics Alabama athletes with an opportunity to participate in sports training and competition programs that help them live longer, happier, healthier lives.Register. Time & Location. Apr 02, 2:00 PM. Oak Mountain State Park, 200 Terrace Dr, Pelham,...
PELHAM, AL
Sandusky Register

Race series set for 2022

SANDUSKY — A popular series of foot races returns to Sandusky on Saturday. #RUNDUSKY is a collection of nine racing events occurring in the city from April through December. This year's series kicks off with the Humane Society of Erie County 5K on Saturday at 9 a.m. The start/finish line is at Bait House Brewery on Meigs Street.
SANDUSKY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy