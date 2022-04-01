Redbud Classic Returns In Person After 2 Years Of Virtual Competition

MINT HILL, NC – As we all tuned in for the first three weeks of episodes of The Amazing Race Season 33 to support local couple Sam and Connie Greiner, we all got a “surprise” at the end of episode three. When they were filming Season 33, it was March of 2020, and the world was forever changed that month. It impacted the world in many ways, including one of the first times in history that CBS had to stop filming an active adventure reality series. The show came to a halt while Sam and Connie were sitting in their hotel room in Scottland waiting for the next leg of the race. When contestants participate in the competition, there are a few rules: no cell phones, no contact with outside sources (including family), and no information shared with anyone regarding the race. In most seasons, this is not an issue, but when COVID-19 hit the world by storm, it was a whole different story.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO