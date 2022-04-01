ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wapakoneta woman sentenced for OD death

By Editorials
 12 hours ago
WAPAKONETA — A Wapakoneta woman pleaded guilty Friday to involuntary manslaughter for providing methamphetamine and fentanyl to her partner before his accidental overdose death last February.

Mariah Miller, 20, was sentenced in Auglaize County Common Pleas Court to spend a minimum of eight years in prison and five years of post-release control for involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, after Nathan Ellis, 40, died of a drug overdose at their St. Marys apartment on Feb. 20, 2021.

“These are terribly tragic cases,” Common Pleas Court Judge Frederick Pepple said during sentencing Friday. “I believe the charge is correct, that this was not an intentional killing.”

The coroner’s exam found that Ellis suffered multiple drug overdoses from methamphetamine and fentanyl, according to assistant prosecutor Josh Muhlenkamp.

Miller, who was living with Ellis at the time of his death, admitted to injecting Ellis with fentanyl and then injecting him with methamphetamine after he started seizing from an overdose, Muhlenkamp said during Friday’s hearing.

The hearing was originally scheduled to determine whether Miller was competent to stand trial, as she had previously pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. But Miller entered a guilty plea instead after competency exams concluded she could stand trial.

Prosecutors agreed to drop felony drug and fentanyl possession charges in exchange for Miller’s plea.

“It’s a tragic example of how drugs can ruin lives,” Miller’s attorney, Robert Wiesenmayer II said ahead of sentencing Friday.

Wiesenmayer noted that Miller has struggled with drug addiction for “quite some time,” and that she and Ellis “had a relationship that centered around drugs.”

Miller was sentenced to pay $3,700 in restitution to Ellis’s family, several of whom were present Friday.

And she faces additional prison time for violating the terms of her community control following separate drug trafficking and possession charges from 2020.

“She is very sorry for what she has done,” Wiesenmayer said. “This is something that affects her daily.”

He added: “Everybody has to grow up and be able to accept the counseling and be able to accept help. Until you do, it doesn’t fully sink in. I think Mariah is ready to do that.”

