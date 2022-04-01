ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

F1 chief says no plans to abandon Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

By Rory Carroll
Reuters
Reuters
 12 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E5OzC_0ewyCZv800

LAS VEGAS, April 1 (Reuters) - Formula One will continue to hold the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix despite an attack on an oil storage facility near the track prior to last weekend's race and criticism of the nation's human right record, CEO Stefano Domenicali told Reuters.

The attack by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi group cast doubts on whether Sunday's race in Jeddah would go forward but after discussions, F1 and the drivers decided collectively to carry on having received security assurances from Saudi authorities. read more

"Yes, it's part of the calendar," Domenicali said when asked whether F1 would be back in Saudi Arabia for the third edition of the grand prix next year. He added that the decision come from the sport's leadership with input from drivers and others.

"It is part of our job to make sure that we talk with all the stakeholders. Relevance is absolutely important for us as is open dialogue. But in terms of who is responsible for the commercialisation of the business, that's the entity that I represent."

Saudi Arabia has signed a 15-year deal to host a race, with the fees contributing significantly to the bottom line for Formula One's owners Liberty Media.

The grand prix also reflects the Middle East's growing profile and influence within the sport, with state-owned energy giant Aramco a major F1 sponsor and joint title partner of the Aston Martin team.

Saudi Arabia has come under international scrutiny for its record on human rights, especially following the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018.

A U.S. intelligence report released just over a year ago said Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had approved an operation to capture or kill Khashoggi, but the Saudi government denied any involvement by the crown prince and rejected the report's findings. read more

Saudi Arabia denies accusations of human rights abuses and says it protects its national security through its laws.

Domenicali said F1 can act as a force for change in the region.

"We always talk about the fact that Formula One and sport puts a spotlight on the positivity," he said.

"Our lens on every place we go gives an extra responsibility in the areas where they are trying to progress. And Formula One will make sure that will happen in a faster time."

He said the make up of the crowd at Sunday's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix supported his case.

"If you were there last weekend, you could understand what I mean. The younger generation, women attending, kids," he said.

"Don't forget that a couple of years ago, they were not able go out."

Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Saudi crown prince says kingdom could reduce U.S. investments -SPA

DUBAI, March 3 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has the option of decreasing its investments in the United States, state-run news agency SPA cited Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman as saying on Thursday. "In the same way we have the possibility of boosting our interests, we have the possibility of reducing...
ECONOMY
BBC

Saudi Arabia executes 81 men in one day

Saudi Arabia says it executed 81 men on Saturday - more than during the whole of last year. The group - including seven Yemenis and one Syrian national - were convicted of "multiple heinous crimes", including terrorism, state news agency SPA said. Some were charged with belonging to the Islamic...
MIDDLE EAST
Daily Mail

Families of 81 men put to death by Saudi Arabia in one day says F1 leadership should speak out against regime ahead of Grand Prix

Families of the 81 men put to death by Saudi Arabia in a single day have spoken out about the country’s hosting of Sunday’s Grand Prix just two weeks after the executions. More than half of those killed were said to have taken part in anti-government demonstrations and nearly three-quarters were accused of non-lethal offences.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stefano Domenicali
Person
Jamal Khashoggi
Daily Mail

Two Russian fighter jets that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month 'were equipped with NUKES with the aim of scaring Stockholm' after Putin had threatened military action if Sweden or Finland joined NATO

Two Russian planes that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month were equipped with nuclear weapons, it has emerged. The flyover near the island of Gotland on March 2 was a deliberate act designed to intimidate Sweden, according to Swedish news channel TV4 Nyheterna. A total of four planes had taken...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saudi Arabian#Grand Prix#Istanbul#F1#Houthi#Liberty Media
CBS News

Ukraine leader says war at a "turning point" as U.S. and U.K. say Putin, deluded, is regrouping Russia's forces

Near Kherson, Ukraine — Russian forces were still shelling areas near Ukraine's capital Thursday, two days after Moscow said it would scale back its attack there to facilitate peace talks. Ukraine's president told his people Wednesday night that the fight to repel Russia's invasion had reached a "turning point," and he asked the U.S. for more weapons and other assistance to turn the tide.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
bloomberglaw.com

Putin’s Threat to Seize U.S. Investments Could Be Costly—to Russia

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, businesses from around the world have suspended operations in Russia. In retaliation, the Kremlin has threatened to seize assets belonging to foreign investors in Russia. And while Russia may be able to quickly pass legislation that provides legal cover for such a move, international law will make any seizure, permanent or temporary, far more expensive and complicated than Putin and his advisers may imagine.
ECONOMY
Reuters

China tells EU it will pursue Ukraine peace in its own way

BRUSSELS/BEIJING, April 1 (Reuters) - China offered the European Union assurances on Friday that it would seek peace in Ukraine but said this would be on its own terms, deflecting pressure for a tougher stance towards Russia. Premier Li Keqiang told EU leaders that Beijing would push for peace in...
EUROPE
International Business Times

Iran's Revolutionary Guards Tout Missile Prowess At Doha Exhibition

Commanders of Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) drank tea, nibbled dates and displayed models of Iranian missiles at a defence show in Qatar, a Gulf Arab state that is home to the largest U.S. military base in the region. Their presence was striking when other Sunni Muslim Gulf...
MILITARY
The Independent

Saudi Arabian government will offer Formula 1 ‘whatever they want’ in attempt to ensure return

The Saudi Arabian minister for sports says his government will give Formula 1 and its stakeholders “whatever they want” in order to return to the country to race again in future.Formula 1 first raced in Saudi Arabia last December and did so again last weekend, against a backdrop of human rights abuses in the country and the bombing of a state-owned oil facility just ten kilometres from the Jeddah street circuit where the grand prix was held.The current agreement between F1 and Saudi Arabia is understood to last until 2025, with the Saudi government paying a record-breaking $55m per year...
MIDDLE EAST
IFLScience

China Is Researching "Doomsday Trains" Capable Of Launching Nuclear Weapons

China is reportedly eyeing up the prospect of high-speed “doomsday trains” capable of zooming around the country with high-powered missiles onboard. The idea is to use a high-speed railway to carry intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), keeping them constantly on the go to avoid enemy detection. The so-called “doomsday trains” could even be used as a platform to launch the missiles, using highly reinforced railway tracks and foundations to absorb the deep shock of the blast. In theory, these ICBMs could be loaded with nuclear warheads.
INDIA
Reuters

Reuters

387K+
Followers
309K+
Post
185M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy