Inside Target’s first Times Square store – and it comes complete with a CVS pharmacy and contactless grocery

By Aurielle Weiss
The US Sun
The US Sun
 13 hours ago
TIMES Square has hit the bullseye with a new store in the heart of New York City.

Target has over 1,900 stores across the nation.

Target's new store is located on 42nd Street between 7th and 8th Avenues Credit: Courtesy: Target
The new store offers tons of fresh groceries and essentials for a mid-week grocery run Credit: Courtesy: Target

The retailer's first Times Square store opens on Sunday, April 3.

The new store is located on busy 42nd Street between the 7th and 8th Avenues.

In addition to its great everyday items, Target will also offer fresh groceries and essentials for a mid-week grocery run, a CVS pharmacy as well as easy grab-and-go food and beverage options.

Target shoppers also have the option to use their contactless grocery pickup services – ready within a few hours.

There is no designated pickup time or membership required.

“We’re excited to bring the joy of Target to new guests and help them discover a unique shopping experience tailored to the needs of our community in the heart of New York City,” Dan Rivera, store director of the new Times Square Target store, said.

The store is approximately 33,000 sq. ft. and will employ around 180 team members .

Target has served the greater New York City area since its first store opened in 1997.

Target plans on opening nearly 30 new stores Credit: Courtesy: Target
Target operates nearly 2,000 Target stores nationwide Credit: Courtesy: Target
This will be Target's 92nd store in the greater New York City area Credit: Courtesy: Target

This new addition is the 92nd store the retailer has opened in New York City, employing a total of 20,923 team members.

Target operates almost 2,000 stores nationwide, and this year plans to open about 30 new stores.

Target recently made headlines as it announced it is joining other retailers in allowing SNAP benefits for online purchasing.

In 2021, Target donated over $8million in cash and product donations to New York City area non-profits.

This included 3.9million pounds of food to local New York City food banks.

Their team members performed more than 31,000 volunteer hours in the community. 

