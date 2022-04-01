Megan Wilder Rises From The Ashes With New Song “If I Knew”

The rollout hath begun. For a little while now, Arcade Fire have been cryptically teasing new music through mysterious web ads and postcards. Yesterday, the band announced that a new single called “The Lightning I, II” would arrive later in the week. Last night, Arcade Fire played a show at New Orleans’ Toulouse Theatre. When the band announced that show yesterday, we reported that it would be Arcade Fire’s first full-band show in a little over two years, but that apparently wasn’t the case; the band also played a secret warm-up show in the same venue the night before. In any case, Arcade Fire played last night, and their set included a few new songs. Videos of some of those new songs are now out in the world.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 17 DAYS AGO