Baldwin County, AL

Annual Mullet Toss comes back to Flora-Bama

By Summer Poole
 12 hours ago

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Start practicing throwing your mullets! The Mullet Toss is officially coming back to the Flora-Bama the weekend of April 22 through April 24.

The Interstate Mullet Toss is considered one of the Gulf Coast’s biggest beach parties. Those who participate in the Mullet Toss will throw a dead mullet fish over the Florida-Alabama state line to see who can get it the farthest.

Mullet Toss Rules:

  • Chairs around the Mullet Toss will be free and there will be areas blocked off for standing room.
  • Personal beach chairs are allowed on all Flora-Bama properties, free of charge. The space is limited, so it is first-come, first-serve.
  • No outside coolers or alcohol can be brought onto Flora-Bama’s licensed property, but Flora-Bama will have bars available on the beach.
  • No amplified music is allowed. No large speakers or DJs. Flora-Bama will be providing music.
  • You MUST be 21 years old to drink.

Mullet Toss Cost:

  • Cover charge to the Flora-Bama begins at 9 a.m. Friday through Sunday
  • $10 a day for 21 and up
  • $15 a day for 16 to 20-year-olds
  • Ages 15 and under are free
  • All ages can hang out during the day, but at 6 p.m. only people 21 and up can attend.
  • Membership cards are good for entry into the Mullet Toss
Mullet Toss Schedule:

  • Kids Toss – 10 a.m. to noon
  • Kids Awards – 2 p.m.
  • Adult Toss – Noon to 4 p.m.
  • Owners and Celebrity Toss – 4 p.m. daily
  • Adult Awards – 4:30 p.m. daily

Award Categories:

  • Children 16 years old and younger – Top Coed, Top Physically Challenged, Top Male and Top Female
  • Adults 17 and up – Top Physically Challenged, Top Male and Top Female
  • Age Categories include: Children one through nine Coed, Children 10-16 Female, Children 10-16 Male, Adults 17-35 Female, Adults 17-35 Male, Adults 36-49 Female, Adults 36-49 Male, Adults 50+ Female, Adults 50+ Male

For more information, visit the Flora-Bama website

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

