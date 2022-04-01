Career Exploration Day at Allan Hancock College

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - They opened the door to the future for local high school students at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria.

Hundreds of high school students spent most of the morning and early afternoon learning more about what Allan Hancock College offers to help them achieve their personal career goals.

The annual AHC Career Exploration Day saw about 100 local businesses, government and public safety agencies set-up information booths on campus for the visiting high school students.

"Very important for us to get out in the community", said Santa Maria City Fire Department Battalion Chief Tony Clayburg, "show people what we're doing, what our mission is, get people interested in what we do."

An estimated 1,500 high school students mainly from northern Santa Barbara County participated in the Career Exploration Day at AHC.

"Our job is to help students find their way, find their career path", said Tom Lamica with Allan Hancock College, "and help them to enter and stay on that career path as soon as possible after high school."

