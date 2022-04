San Francisco 49ers owner Jed York did not shy away from a very bold comparison about his team’s current quarterback situation. With the 49ers struggling to trade Jimmy Garoppolo but committed to Trey Lance as the starter in 2022, there is some suggestion that the team may be forced to keep both quarterbacks on the roster. York is embracing that possibility, and even invoked Steve Young and Joe Montana when addressing it.

