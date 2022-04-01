ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta’ Season 3, Episode 3 Recap

By Van Lathan
The Ringer
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleVan Lathan and Rembert Browne break down the third episode of Atlanta Season...

www.theringer.com

Reality Tea

Kandi Burruss Calls Sheree Whitfield “The Queen” Of Real Housewives Of Atlanta Season 14

Sheree Whitfield is a Real Housewives of Atlanta OG, and don’t you forget it. Over the past decade+, she’s come in and out of the show, always providing plenty of insight into her family life and throwing shade at anyone who crosses her. Sheree is the self-appointed bone collector, and she takes that job seriously. So […] The post Kandi Burruss Calls Sheree Whitfield “The Queen” Of Real Housewives Of Atlanta Season 14 appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
bravotv.com

Apollo Nida Returns to The Real Housewives of Atlanta in Season 14

Shereé Whitfield won't be the only notable return when The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14 kicks off on Sunday, May 1 at 8/7c. The trailer for the new season released on Wednesday, March 30 features another face that's familiar to RHOA fans, and we can't believe who they're hanging out with.
BET

Kandi Burruss To Leave 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' If Phaedra Parks Returns

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss has made it clear that chances of seeing her and former castmate Phaedra Parks share a screen is less than likely to happen. During an appearance on the It's Tricky with Raquel Harper podcast, the 45-year-old was asked, “if they brought Phaedra back, would you be on the show,” to which the Grammy Award-winning artist quickly answered “No.” The question comes after rumors started to spread that Phaedra was purportedly making a return to the popular series.
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Real Beef Of Bravo? Kandi Reveals NeNe Leakes Called Her A ‘Coon’ & Says She’s Out If Phaedra #RHOA Reclaims Her Peach

This peach ain’t big enough for the both of them!. Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss isn’t known for looking for drama, but it doesn’t have a hard time finding her, especially with some of the show’s most notorious housewives. During a recent appearance on TMZ’s “It’s Tricky” podcast with Raquel Harper on Thursday, Kandi opened up about where she stands with former RHOA castmates Nene Leakes and Phaedra Parks.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Tommie Lee Speaks After ‘Joseline’s Cabaret’ Cast Member Talks Suing Joseline Hernandez

Joseline Hernandez has always been a controversial reality star. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” alum Joseline Hernandez is no stranger to controversial moments. She had plenty while she was on the show. In fact, a lot of drama centered around her relationship with Stevie J. However, Joseline had a number of feuds outside of the love triangle with Mimi Faust. She had altercations with Erica Dixon and Althea Heart. Many probably won’t ever forget the season 3 reunion because Joseline put her hands on Althea and Tammy Rivera while Stevie J. had a violent moment with Benzino. And she later put her hands on Mimi as well. So the reunion went down in history as the most chaotic one LHHATL has ever had.
TV & VIDEOS
urbanbellemag.com

Kandi Burruss Explains Why She Doesn’t Understand Her Feud with NeNe Leakes

NeNe Leakes’ departure from RHOA was messy. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” stars Kandi Burruss and NeNe Leakes had an interesting relationship on the show for years. Although they were cordial at times, they clashed a lot. And NeNe even believed that Kandi was part of an alliance that was hoping to push her off the show eventually. In fact, NeNe also accused Kandi and Cynthia Bailey of working together by setting up NeNe to get Kenya Moore back on the show. Both Cynthia and Kandi denied that there was an alliance. But NeNe still suspected she was being plotted on. So tension only worsened between NeNe and Kandi.
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
The Ringer

‘Moon Knight’ Episode 1 Instant Reactions

The Midnight Boys have returned to give their instant reactions to the season premiere of Moon Knight (05:02). They dive into what they think of the MCU debut of Oscar Issac and Ethan Hawke and what they would like to see from the show. Later they debate how essential some MCU shows and movies really are (59:36).
TV SERIES
The Ringer

What Is the Best Final Shot in Movie History?

(2:24) – TOPIC: Dave introduces this week’s debate: What is the best final shot in movie history?. (2:58) – RECAP: Dave, Joanna, and Neil reveal the results of last week’s poll. (3:54) – ONE PERFECT SHOT: They discuss the inspiration for today’s topic, Neil’s new docuseries...
MOVIES
The Ringer

DeMar DeRozan Drops a 50-Piece, Final Four Preview, and WWE’s Seth “Freakin” Rollins Shoots Ahead of ‘WrestleMania 38’

The Full Go begins with the Bulls’ 135-130 overtime victory over the Clippers (04:57). DeMar DeRozan scored 50 points in a contest that the Bulls likely would have lost earlier this season. It’s been a theme all season, but there’s no better time to acknowledge how special DeRozan’s season has been and why Bulls fans may never see anything like this again (18:56). For the first time ever in a Final Four, Duke and North Carolina prepare to square off. However, there is something even more significant that has happened this season, and Jason explains why it’s already a success (24:27). Four-time WWE world champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins joins Jason ahead of WrestleMania 38 (36:37). Seth shoots on his journey to stardom, fashion choices, and how he became a Chicago Bears fan.
WWE
The Ringer

‘Moon Knight’ and ‘Slow Horses’ Are Here

Chris and Andy talk about House of the Dragon and The Lord of the Rings series getting dueling release dates (1:00). Plus: The first episode of Moon Knight (18:47) and anticipation for Slow Horses (32:04), ‘Winning Time’ is finally getting good (41:03), and The Girl From Plainville has what some other ripped-from-the-headlines shows don’t (50:33).
TV SERIES

