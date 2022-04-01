ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Gov. DeSantis weighs in on possible Disney job creation tax breaks

By Shannon Butler, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 10 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SGDfT_0ewy8FTN00

ORLANDO, Fla. — For days, Gov. Ron DeSantis has been criticizing Disney, after the company called for the Parental Rights in Education law, known by critics as the “Don’t Say Gay” law, to be repealed.

Amid the controversy, Walt Disney World could get more than half a billion dollars in state tax breaks over 20 years for building a regional hub in Orlando’s Lake Nona community.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The plan is to move 2,000 employees from California to the site. In all, Disney could spend $864 million on the new campus.

The tax break would be among the largest in state history for a single corporation, but DeSantis says that isn’t a given.

“They have not qualified for any tax incentives, and I think what people are pointing to is just the general program we have for every business,” DeSantis said.

Documents show they could get as much as $570 million under the capital investment tax credit program.

“My view is that we should just treat everybody equally, we shouldn’t let one company have their own set of rules compared to everyone else. They have been able to sustain this because they have a lot of clout for many, many decades,” DeSantis said.

In 2006, Sanford Burnham received $300 million in state and local taxes to move to Orlando, and the biotech company left a decade later. It’s unclear what, if any, safeguards Disney’s deal could include.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘How dare they’: Florida Republican claims Disney ‘bullying’ GOP after CEO suspends donations over ‘Don’t Say Gay’

Florida’s lieutenant governor has accused the Walt Disney Company of trying to “bully” Republican officials after CEO Bob Chapek announced the company – a political heavyweight in the state – will freeze political donations in the state following outrage over what critics have called “Don’t Say Gay” legislation.“They will try to bully us like the NCAA did, like Disney doing,” she told Fox News personality Laura Ingraham on 11 March. “How dare they. They have no right to criticise legislation by duly elected legislators that are passing common-sense legislation.”Ms Nunez is among dozens of Florida officials to receive campaign...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Hitting Disney where it hurts: Florida GOP threatens to strip Walt Disney World of its right to build anything it wants inside its theme park as feud over 'Don't Say Gay' bill escalates

Some Republican legislators in Florida are considering punishing Walt Disney World for taking a public stand against the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill by repealing a 55-year law that allows the company to govern itself. Florida House Rep. Spencer Roach tweeted on Wednesday that lawmakers held two meetings this week...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WOKV

Teachers speak out as Florida’s 'Don’t Say Gay' bill heads to DeSantis' desk

NEW YORK — Teachers in Florida and around the country are speaking out as the state's “Don’t Say Gay” bill heads to the governor's desk. The controversial bill bans discussion “on sexual orientation or gender identity” in Florida's K-3 classrooms. Officially known as the “Parental Rights in Education” bill (HB 1557), it is scheduled to go into effect on July 1, if Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has indicated his support for the bill, signs it into state law.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
State
California State
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Walt Disney
WFLA

Which Florida counties have the most renters?

All cities are made up of a mix of homeowners and renters, with 58.6% of Americans owning their own homes and 30.4% rending in the fourth quarter of 2020, according to the American Census Bureau. In cities, there tend to be higher rates of renters due to high property values and influxes of young people who flock to urban areas after college to enter the workforce.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Credit#Walt Disney World
POLITICO

The Florida GOP suddenly has a fight on its hands

Fast As You — Well, apparently having millions of dollars stashed in campaign bank accounts and an endorsement from former President Donald Trump aren't enough to clear a path for Senate President Wilton Simpson. Little Ways — In a move sure to churn tales of palace intrigue, U.S. Army...
FLORIDA STATE
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
10NEWS

Here's what permanent daylight saving time would look like in Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Perhaps a little tired after this weekend's time change and wanting to do something about it, U.S. Senators unanimously passed legislation that would finally, in Marco Rubio's words, "lock the lock." The Florida Republican in recent years has spearheaded efforts in Washington, D.C., to do...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Disney
CBS News

Teen who died in fall from thrill ride in Orlando may have been too heavy for the ride, operations manual shows

The teenager who died in a fall from an Orlando thrill ride Thursday night may have been too heavy for the ride, a 2021 manual from the manufacturer appears to indicate. Tyre Sampson, 14, who was 6 feet, 5 inches tall and over 300 pounds, plummeted from his seat on the Orlando Free Fall ride, which is located at Icon Park along a busy street in the heart of Orlando's tourist district.
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

Gov. Ron DeSantis declares state of emergency in four counties

Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a state of emergency for four Florida counties after severe storms moved through the state on Saturday. Executive Order 22-56 covers areas in Northeast and Central Florida and includes Clay, Highlands, Marion and Putnam Counties. The statement from the governor's office went on to read "during...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
84K+
Followers
95K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy