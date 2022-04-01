Beach Hazards Statement issued for South Washington Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 18:00:00 Expires: 2022-04-02 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Target Area: Kauai North; Kauai Southwest; Maui Central Valley North; Maui Windward West; Molokai North; Molokai West; Molokai Windward; Niihau; Oahu North Shore; Waianae Coast; Windward Haleakala HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU AND MOLOKAI AND NORTH FACING SHORES OF MAUI .A northwest swell arrives tonight building surf heights along most north and west facing shores. HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SATURDAY * WHAT...Surf heights of 12 to 16 feet along north facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and Maui. Surf heights of 8 to 12 feet along west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai. * WHERE...North and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai and north facing shores of Maui. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.
