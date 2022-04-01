ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AJ Crimson, celebrity makeup artist and beauty influencer, dies: ‘He was beautiful all the time’

By FOX TV Digital Team
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebrity makeup artist and beauty influencer AJ Crimson, an entrepreneur who "always had a kind and encouraging word" and "didn’t own a T-shirt," has died. Crimson's family confirmed his death to People magazine. "AJ Crimson was a makeup industry leader that set a standard of beauty that was...

WSAW

‘The Bold and Beautiful’ celebrates 35 Years

(WSAW) - The Bold and the Beautiful celebrated its 35th anniversary on Wednesday. The soap opera is set in the glamorous world of the Los Angeles fashion industry. It debuted on March 23, 1987. It is the most-watched U.S.-produced daytime drama in the world, airing in 100 countries, with millions of viewers around the globe.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

‘I used to be terrified of leaving the house without makeup’: Nicola Coughlan on her relationship with beauty

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan has recalled being “terrified” to leave the house without makeup as she reflects on her relationship with the beauty industry.Ahead of the release of the Regency era-inspired drama’s second season, Coughlan said going to an acting school where makeup wasn’t permitted forced a change in the way she used it.“When I was younger, I used to be terrified to step out without makeup. It was like it was the worst thing in the world,” she told Glamour.“Then I went to drama school, where you’re not allowed to wear makeup so you can adapt to any character...
BEAUTY & FASHION
epicstream.com

Why TWICE Momo Enjoys 'Constantly' Trying New Beauty, Makeup Looks

TWICE Momo revealed she looks to YouTube for beauty, makeup, and skincare advice. TWICE Momo is among the most popular K-pop idols across the globe. With her stunning visuals and iconic looks, it is not surprising why many fans want to know more about her makeup preferences. But, the K-pop...
MAKEUP
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Jada Pinkett Smith Declared ‘I Don’t Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine’ Before Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her head. In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her “hair regrets,” especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about “this bald head of mine.” “Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,” she...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Will Smith’s Mom Reveals The Advice She Gave Him After Oscars Drama: ‘I’ve Never Seen Him Do That’

One day after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, his 85-year-old mother, Carolyn, opened up about how surprised she was by the incident. Will Smith’s mom, Carolyn, 85, opened up to a local Philadelphia news station about her son slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on March 27. “He is a very even, people person,” Carolyn admitted to ABC6. “That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. The first time in his lifetime. It did [surprise me]. I’ve never seen him do that.”
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

4 Chic, Low-Maintenance Haircuts Every Woman Over 50 Should Try

Tailoring your haircut to your face shape and unique features is one of the best ways to ensure you’re getting a flattering cut every time, and especially as you grow older it can help to add some youth to your look by getting a particularly well-shaped style. With this, it’s often difficult to know which cuts will enhance your natural beauty and allow you to look great without requiring hours of styling each day to achieve the desired look. We spoke with hairstylist Jess Poynter who outlined her top four low-maintenance cuts to try as you age in order to look pulled together and chic with as little effort as possible, so take notes before your next hair appointment.
HAIR CARE
Parents Magazine

'Property Brothers' Star Drew Scott and Wife Linda Phan Share Their Pregnancy Journey: 'We're Just Embracing It as It Comes'

Property Brothers star Drew Scott and podcast producer Linda Phan—his wife of almost four years (and partner of nearly 12)—are getting ready to welcome their first child together. As they prepare, Phan says she's been surprised by how fast it all seems to be going, but notes one of the biggest challenges has been making sure they have the time to experience the pregnancy as a couple.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Country diary: Seeing the beauty in this world for the first time

The late winter light illuminates the lichens on the spire of the stained sandstone steeple. A single drifting white feather tells me we arrived too late. Tracing its trajectory in reverse, I find the peregrine tucked into a niche by the belfry, perched on a strut that holds a floodlight over the graveyard. The falcon, a small and well-fed tercel, has been here since the turn of the year, gargoyling the nooks and ledges of the church, haunting the town’s pigeons. The ground between the headstones is decorated with their spent feathers.
WORLD
Billboard

Rare Beauty: Where to Buy Selena Gomez’s Makeup From the 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards

Click here to read the full article. All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Selena Gomez is proving that Rare Beauty is perfect for the red carpet. The singer stunned in a gorgeous red Louis Vuitton cape dress accessorized with a Boucheron Flèche arrow diamond earring and makeup from her beauty line during the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday (March 13). Gomez’s makeup artist, Hung Vanngo, shared a full product...
MAKEUP
In Style

This Refreshing Hyaluronic Acid Eye Cream Faded Shoppers' Dark Circles "Within 2 Weeks"

If you're looking to subdue your dark circles, slapping on just any eye cream won't cut it. Not all formulas are created equal; you'll want to look for one that specifically treats shadowy, puffy eyes, like the Beaueli Awaken Eye Cream. Though it caters to improving the appearance of under-eye bags and darkness, the popular seller also comes highly recommended by Amazon shoppers for its ability to lift sagging skin and soften dryness without ensuing irritation or burning effects.
SKIN CARE
Primetimer

Bruce Willis exhibited signs of declining cognitive state in recent years, including an allegation he accidentally fired a prop gun in Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent's direction

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Times released the results of its investigation that may have prompted Willis' family to announce the 67-year-old movie star was "stepping away" from acting due to an aphasia diagnosis. "According to those who have worked with the elder Willis on his recent films, the actor has been exhibiting signs of decline in recent years. In interviews with The Times this month, nearly two dozen people who were on set with the actor expressed concern about Willis’ well-being," report the Times' Amy Kaufman and Meg James. "These individuals questioned whether the actor was fully aware of his surroundings on set, where he was often paid $2 million for two days of work, according to documents viewed by The Times. Filmmakers described heart-wrenching scenes as the beloved Pulp Fiction star grappled with his loss of mental acuity and an inability to remember his dialogue. An actor who traveled with Willis would feed the star his lines through an earpiece, known in the industry as an 'earwig,' according to several sources. Most action scenes, particularly those that involved choreographed gunfire, were filmed using a body double as a substitute for Willis." Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent recalled Willis accidentally firing a prop gun on set in 2020 while she played her daughter in the film Hard Kent. She recalled how they were filming a scene in which he was to protect her with a gun when he fired a blank on the wrong cue -- not once, but twice. “I’m supposed to think my life is about to end, and then my dad steps in to save the day,” Kent said, describing how her back was to Willis in the scene. Willis was supposed to deliver a line that would prompt Kent to duck. Instead, he fired the blanks with her back to him, so she was unable to duck each time. As The Times notes, Willis filmed 22 movies in four years -- an unusually large number for any actor.
LOS ANGELES, CA

