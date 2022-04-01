ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Microsoft may launch an Xbox Game Pass family plan this year

By Joshua Hawkins
 12 hours ago

Microsoft may be bringing one of the most asked for additions to Xbox Game Pass this year. Windows Central says that sources have confirmed the tech giant is working on bringing an Xbox Game Pass family plan to the subscription service. The news comes just days after Sony announced its own “Game Pass” rival, a revamped PlayStation Plus service with multiple tiers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05VM84_0ewy6uri00
Play Xbox games from the cloud with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Image source: Microsoft

While Xbox Game Pass has been heralded for its great value over the years, one thing has always been missing: a family plan. And, the service includes access to some of the best Xbox games ever released.

To hear that Microsoft is working on a family plan now is good news for Xbox fans. Especially with the service set to get even bigger in the future. It’s also an option that many people who live in the same household have wanted for years now.

Windows Central says that Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass family plan will give up to five players access. Furthermore, it will be far cheaper than paying for five separate Game Pass accounts. The reports also say that Microsoft will use the same Microsoft Family Account service it already offers for Office 365. And, players within the same country will be able to play together using a single Game Pass subscription.

The service is also reported to make use of a central account holder, similar to the way Netflix and other services do.

What we don’t know

What Windows Central’s sources have shared is exciting, and could lead to a solid subscription option. However, there’s also a lot we just don’t know about the service so far. One of the biggest things that’s still a question mark is price.

Currently, Xbox Game Pass runs for around $9.99 a month on PC and Console. Or you can pay $14.99 a month for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Ultimate gets you access to both PC and Console Game Pass, which can sometimes include different games. We’re also unsure if Microsoft will offer a single type of Xbox Game Pass family plan, or if it will break them down based on PC, Console, or Ultimate tiers.

Alongside the price, there is also one other important question mark we have yet to answer about an Xbox Game Pass family plan. And that is the service’s release date. Microsoft is also set to make some big additions to the Game Pass family with the arrival of Activision Blizzard titles. As such, gamers are probably interested to know when this new tier will drop. Unfortunately, no dates have been announced just yet, so all we can do is wait.

