Badgers star Johnny Davis wins Lute Olson Award

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Johnny Davis has had an exciting last few days. From declaring for the NBA Draft on Thursday to winning the Lute Olson Award on Friday.

The Lute Olson National Player of the Year Award is given annually to the top player in Division I basketball and this year it was presented to the La Crosse native himself.

Davis averaged 19.7 points per game, 8.2 rebounds per game, and 2.1 assists per game while leading the Badgers to a 25-8 record.

The 6’5″ sophomore guard had some stellar performances this year, including a career-high 37 points on January 3 against Purdue.

He beat out some big names such as Kansas’s Ochai Agibaji, Duke’s Paolo Banchero, and Purdue’s Jaden Ivey for this award. While Davis finished 2nd in voting, Kentucky’s big man Oscar Tshiebwe won AP Player of the Year.

Davis declared for the NBA Draft Thursday and is expected to be selected in the draft lottery.

