ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Badgers star Johnny Davis wins Lute Olson Award

By Indiana Schilz
WFRV Local 5
WFRV Local 5
 10 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fWPCb_0ewy6tyz00

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Johnny Davis has had an exciting last few days. From declaring for the NBA Draft on Thursday to winning the Lute Olson Award on Friday.

The Lute Olson National Player of the Year Award is given annually to the top player in Division I basketball and this year it was presented to the La Crosse native himself.

Davis averaged 19.7 points per game, 8.2 rebounds per game, and 2.1 assists per game while leading the Badgers to a 25-8 record.

Badgers All-American Johnny Davis declares for the NBA Draft

The 6’5″ sophomore guard had some stellar performances this year, including a career-high 37 points on January 3 against Purdue.

He beat out some big names such as Kansas’s Ochai Agibaji, Duke’s Paolo Banchero, and Purdue’s Jaden Ivey for this award. While Davis finished 2nd in voting, Kentucky’s big man Oscar Tshiebwe won AP Player of the Year.

Davis declared for the NBA Draft Thursday and is expected to be selected in the draft lottery.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin F, former 4-star prospect announces entry into transfer portal

A 4-star prospect via Wisconsin’s 2020 recruiting class is entering the transfer portal. On Wednesday, forward Ben Carlson announced via his Twitter page that he was entering the transfer portal and is excited for what’s coming next. “I would like to thank the University of Wisconsin coaching staff...
MADISON, WI
The Spun

Five-Star Recruit Lebbeus Overton Down To 3 Schools

Defensive lineman Lebbeus Overton will announce his commitment Friday afternoon on national television. According to Adam Friedman of Rivals, the five-star prospect from Milton, Georgia, will declare his decision during halftime of the GEICO High School Basketball Nationals on ESPN2. Overton’s mother, Eunice Thomas, said he’s narrowed down his choice to Georgia, Texas A&M, or Oregon.
MILTON, GA
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa's Keegan Murray led the nation in this stat

Keegan Murray had a great season for Iowa. It looks like he has added another great feat to his stat line from this past year. Not only is Murray 1 of the 4 finalists for the Naismith Men’s College Player of the Year Award, but also lead the nation in player efficiency rating. Murray had a rating of 37.8 this past season. His stat line was 23.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.
IOWA STATE
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of CBS Announcer Jim Nantz

It’s one of the best times of the year for Jim Nantz. The longtime CBS play-by-play man is about to embark on a crazy month. On Sunday, Nantz will call the Big Ten Tournament championship game. Iowa and Purdue will play for the league’s tournament championship on Sunday afternoon.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
State
Kansas State
City
La Crosse, WI
City
Green Bay, WI
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
Madison, WI
Sports
State
Kentucky State
City
Appleton, WI
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
Basketball
The Spun

Arch Manning’s Coach Uses 3 Words To Describe Him

The most high-profile college football recruit in the nation is class of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning, who has plenty of game to go with his famous name. Manning could attend any school in the country. So far, there’s been rampant speculation about which school he’ll ultimately pick, but the New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman star has still managed to keep an air of mystery around his recruitment.
FOOTBALL
WAFB.com

Tyrann Mathieu on joining Saints (EXTENDED)

‘It would be great to represent my state, my city’ - Mathieu on possibly joining Saints. LSU great and three-time NFL All-Pro Tyrann Mathieu is currently a free agent, with many Saints fans hopeful and dreaming he’ll return to his home city. Southern passes halfway point of spring...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lute Olson
Person
Oscar Tshiebwe
CBS Sports

Colin Kaepernick to reunite with Jim Harbaugh, serve as honorary captain for Michigan's spring game

College football spring games are more about celebrations and fun than actual football, and honorary captains with loose (or zero) ties to the program are often a part of the festivities. Such is the case with Michigan's Maize and Blue spring game, scheduled for Saturday, April 2. The scrimmage, set to kick off around noon ET, will feature former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick serving as an honorary captain.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Football fans react to Michigan’s Colin Kaepernick announcement

Eight years after they last worked together as head coach and starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, Jim Harbaugh and Colin Kaepernick are having a reunion of sorts. Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines will have their Maize and Blue Spring Game on Saturday, April 2. Michigan announced on Wednesday that Kaepernick will be an honorary captain.
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Former NFL GM predicts who Detroit Lions will select with No. 2 pick

Aidan Hutchinson, Malik Willis, Kyle Hamilton, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Jermain Johnson, Travon Walker, Evan Neal, and Ikem Ekwonu. The players listed above have all been mocked to the Detroit Lions at some point in time since the 2021 season concluded and the odds are very good that one of those players will be a Lion if they hold on to the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
NFL
The Spun

Cardinals Are Meeting With Former Cowboys Wide Receiver

The Arizona Cardinals aren’t done improving their receiving corps. On Wednesday, they brought in former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Malik Turner for a visit. “The Cardinals hosted free agent WR Malik Turner on a visit today,” ESPN’s Field Yates reported. “He spent parts of the last two seasons with the Cowboys.”
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#The Nba Draft#Division#Badgers All American#Sophomore Guard#Ap#Nexstar Media Inc
Bring Me The News

On April Fools' Day, Badgers claim Brad Davison is coming back

Yes, it was a prank for April Fools' Day. We weren't fooled, but here's Brad Davison's official announcement that he's not returning for a sixth year of eligibility. April Fools' Day is off to a mysterious start in Wisconsin as the Badgers appear to be trolling fans with a press release that says Brad Davison has been granted a sixth year of eligibility due to a "reoccurring shoulder injury" in 2017-18.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Channel 3000

Badgers split home opener doubleheader with Indiana

MADISON, Wis. — The wait is over. Fans returned to Goodman Diamond for the first time since May 2019 to see a red hot Wisconsin softball team. The Badgers entered the home opener doubleheader with Indiana on an eight-game win streak and quickly extended it. Brooke Kuffel (solo homer) and Fiona Girardot (two-run go ahead shot) provided the run support in game one, helping UW win 7-5. As for game two, the Hoosiers used a productive 4th inning to win 7-4.
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Purdue's Jaden Ivey announces he's entering NBA draft

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue's Jaden Ivey has entered his name in the NBA draft, forfeiting his final two seasons of college eligibility. “This has been a lifelong dream of mine and I am beyond excited for this journey,”. Ivey averaged 17.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists...
NBA
Fox11online.com

Former Badgers Brust & Showalter reunited at Holy Cross Men's Open

KAUKAUNA (WLUK) Two of headliners this year in the 53rd annual Holy Cross Men's Open are a pair of former Badgers Ben Brust and Zak Showalter. Brust finished his career tops in program history in threes while Showalter was part of back-to-back final four teams. Fox 11's Cody Krupp has more on their coming together in Kaukauna.
KAUKAUNA, WI
WFRV Local 5

WFRV Local 5

927
Followers
684
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT

"Community news, weather, Wisconsin sports, Positively Wisconsin stories, Green Bay Wis, Fox Cities, Lakeshore and communities throughout Northeast Wisconsin. https://www.wearegreenbay.com/"

 https://www.wearegreenbay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy