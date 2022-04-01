ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beech Grove, IN

50 years in the making: Beech Grove breaks ground on new police station

Fox 59
 14 hours ago

50 years in the making: Beech Grove breaks ground on new police station. 50 years in the making: Beech Grove breaks ground …....

fox59.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 59

COLTS CHEER TRYOUTS

Indy FOP President reacts to newly released video …. IMPD releases video from night of shooting that severely …. Food banks working to overcome inflation, supply …. 50 years in the making: Beech Grove breaks ground …. Indy sees reduction in homicides over first three …. Shelbyville serial rapist sentenced...
BEECH GROVE, IN
Fox 59

Man dies after shooting in Castleton

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after a shooting in Castleton, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. At about 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, police were called to the 9400 block of Timber View Drive, near 96th Street and Allisonville Road. Officers arrived to find a man — lated identified...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Greenwood police reveal new details in shooting

Greenwood police discussed an incident in which an intoxicated driver was shot outside their police station. More here: https://fox59.com/news/indycrime/woman-killed-in-officer-involved-shooting-at-greenwood-police-department/
GREENWOOD, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shelbyville, IN
Beech Grove, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Beech Grove, IN
CBS New York

Victim identified in deadly shooting at L.I. parking garage

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. -- The victim of a deadly shooting in a parking garage of a New Hyde Park medical building has been identified.Nassau County police say 33-year-old Amelia LaGuerre, of Saint Albans, was shot at least five times while she took a break at work.Northwell co-workers tried to save her life.Police say the shooting appears to be targeted and that she was seen earlier in the day arguing with someone.Her mother, Emily LaGuerre Bennett, told CBS2 LaGuerre was a mother of a 6-year-old."I know she was having issues with an ex-boyfriend ... I'm heartbroken," she said.Police say there were no orders of protection in the case.No arrests have been made.Northwell sent a letter to staff saying the heartbreaking loss was an apparent domestic incident.
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
Fox 59

Community fed up with fighting at Beech Grove Walmart

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police in Beech Grove are continuing to investigate what led up to a gun going off inside the Walmart store on Emerson Avenue. Around 9 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to the Walmart on reports of shots fired. Police said two women were fighting inside the store. When a third woman got involved, someone took out a gun and pulled the trigger.
BEECH GROVE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police Station#Movies#Home Video#Drawing#Impd#Young Men Inc#Indy Colts
Fox 59

Woman arrested after chase on southeast side

A woman was arrested after police say she led them on a chase on the southeast side. Millions of dollars in improvements start in Broad …. Police, clergy host community forum to discuss ways …. Interview clip: Gov. Holcomb discusses Russia, Vladimir …. Interview clip: Gov. Holcomb discusses Indiana’s …...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox 59

Deadly Kokomo house fire

A fire in a Kokomo apartment has claimed the life of one person. MasterChef winner Kelsey Murphy debuts new restaurant. Lebanon man accused of killing wife to appear in …. INDOT construction begins to redesign a congested …. Construction begins on I-465, I-69 interchange near …. Daily 3 Daily 4...
KOKOMO, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Fox 59

29 years later and still no arrests in Tricia Reitler's disappearance

Tuesday marks 29 years since an Indiana Wesleyan student disappeared. 29 years later and still no arrests in Tricia Reitler’s …. Woman killed in police action shooting in Greenwood. Emojis that can mean drugs. Where is Sherman? Chef Borel’s Kitchen. Britt Baker has a special announcement!. Man with...
GREENWOOD, IN
Fox 59

Man killed in Bloomington apartment fire caused by unattended cooking

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A man died Tuesday night in Bloomington after his apartment caught fire from unattended cooking, authorities announced Wednesday. Shortly before 10 p.m., crews were called to 2911 S. Leonard Springs Rd. on the city’s southwest side after several people reported smoke and flames coming from an apartment complex.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Fox 59

Woman killed in police action shooting in Greenwood

We continue live on the scene of a police-action shooting outside of the Greenwood Police Department. Woman killed in police action shooting in Greenwood. 29 years later and still no arrests in Tricia Reitler’s …. Man with possible tie to officer-involved shooting …
GREENWOOD, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy