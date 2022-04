SAN ANGELO, TX – Riggin Smith finished the 2020 ProRodeo campaign as the No. 1 rookie in saddle bronc riding, and he didn’t even get to finish the season. He suffered a knee injury in August and sat out the final two months of the regular season, finishing in an agonizing 24th place in the world standings in year he hoped would end up among the top 15 that earned a qualification to the National Finals Rodeo.

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO