Will our record-setting wet March impact gardening season?

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV)-We hear all the time that April showers bring May flowers. But do March showers do the same thing?

It’s a valid question after Green Bay received over six inches of rainfall in March which is an all-time record.

Even though all those springtime flowers and plants are inside greenhouses right now, the weather outside still has an impact on them. It’s a busy time of year for florists as they work to plant everything in their greenhouses right now.

“This week and the next two weeks are our three busiest weeks for planting,” said Craig Robinson who is the manager of Robinson Florist & Greenhouses in Kimberly.

Lots of rain outside is bad news for Robinson’s plants and flowers. When it’s raining or snowing outside, that usually means it’s cloudy. He can’t water his plants and flowers in the greenhouse when it’s cloudy because the sun isn’t out to evaporate the moisture in the plants quickly. Excess moisture can damage plants and flowers.

“With the humidity in here you’re going to get fungal diseases on the leaves if they are wet for too long but sunny days it’s going to dry the leaves right off,” said Robinson.

Over at Reynebeau Floral in Little Chute, owner Steve Reynebeau is busy preparing his greenhouse for the upcoming months when people will begin to buy their outdoor plants. He said he sees less early season plant shoppers when the weather isn’t nice outside.

“The cool, dark, wet, windy weather has an affect on plants and people and it makes you want to curl up into a cocoon and wait for spring,” said Reynebeau.

The end of April and beginning of May is when flower shoppers really begin to ramp up.

The good news is that a wet March doesn’t have much impact on whether the planting season in May and June is going to be a good one or not. A few nice sunny days in April can make up for the dreariness of this March.

“The second half of April we might start to feel a little bit more spring like but until then it will stay cooler with more rounds of rain and potentially some snow,” said Local Five News meteorologist Chad Roethlisberger.

Both Robinson and Reynebeau said gardeners should be patient and not start to plant things until at least mid May.

