Milwaukee, WI

Kohl's volunteers gather to help sort food for food pantries

By CBS 58 Newsroom
CBS 58
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An army of more than 50 volunteers from Kohl's department stores showed up for they called a "combo build". They were there to sort more than 20,000 pounds...

cbs58.com

moneytalksnews.com

5 Ways to Fill Your Pantry With Free Food

Most people know about food banks and food stamps. In 2021 alone, the nonprofit Feeding America distributed nearly 8 billion pounds of food through its food-bank network, and over 21 million households benefited from the federal food stamp program (now officially known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program). But these...
FAIRBANKS, AK
WPMI

Three new food pantries open in Mobile

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Mobile recently set up three food pantries Districts 1, 2 and 3, according to Mayor Sandy Stimpson. These food pantries leverage federal funding to expand access to quality food and nutrition through partnerships with local community organizations and Mobile-based nonprofit Feeding the Gulf Coast .
MOBILE, AL
Bay News 9

Food pantries strained as supply chain issues drag on

BRADENTON, Fla. — As food pantries struggle to keep up with demand, the supply chain issues affecting grocery stores are magnified for those who source food through donations. What You Need To Know. As food pantries struggle to keep up with demand, the supply chain issues affecting grocery stores...
BRADENTON, FL
Sandusky Register

Food pantry receives support

BELLEVUE — A program at Bellevue’s food pantry, in danger of shutting down, received some generous donations that will keep it afloat. Last week, students and staff from Bellevue Middle School donated more than 2,000 items to Bellevue Fish & Loaves Food Pantry. Bellevue Mayor Kevin Strecker is...
BELLEVUE, OH
Pleasanton Express

Drive-thru food pantry March 25

First Baptist Church of Jourdanton, 515 Zanderson Ave. (Hwy. 16) will distribute items from their food pantry this Friday, March 25. It is scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m.
JOURDANTON, TX
KX News

Food pantry feeds dozens of families in Center

The group of volunteers didn’t mind working to sort bags and distribute goods to help those deserving some proper nutrition. “It just makes me feel happy to give them something to eat,” President of Oliver County Food Pantry Laverne Hoffman said. Onions, carrots, apples, and milk were just some of the foods given away in […]
CENTER, ND
1420 WBSM

Freetown Food Pantry Wants Your Prom Dresses

Imagine being a junior or senior in high school. You're over the moon because you've been asked to the prom by your dream date. You're excited for 10 minutes, until you realize the financial demands of this high school rite of passage. Prom dresses are expensive these days, even before...
FREETOWN, MA
WFRV Local 5

Food pantries face higher costs; more clients

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)-Inflation is making food more expensive right now which is bad news for local food pantries. “We have to plan further in advance because of the supply chain issues and the costs are higher,” said Monica Clare who is the Executive Director of the St. Joseph Food Program. Clare said she’s proud that […]
APPLETON, WI
KTVZ

Neighbor Impact serving the community through pop-up food pantry’s

Neighbor Impact has pop-up food pantry's all throughout Central Oregon. The organization serves more than two-thousand people a month. The pop-up food pantry was at the Pavillion in Bend on Saturday. Anyone can come and take as much food as they want. They have a variety of different food options and are providing free covid tests from a donation through Mosaic Medical. The mobile pantry will be at the C-O-C-C the second and fourth Tuesday of every month.
BEND, OR
JC Post

County authorizes money for Food Pantry Building Fund

Geary County Commissioners have approved the donation of $50,000 to a Building Fund for the Food Pantry. Commissioner Trish Giordano said the funds will come from over budget sales tax revenues from 2021. Giordano said the food pantry desperately needs more storage. "I volunteer down there one day a month...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Western News

County leases JC Clubhouse to Libby Food Pantry

Despite passing on the former JC Clubhouse once already, the Libby Food Pantry will move into the Pioneer Park building as time runs out on the nonprofit’s effort to find a new home. The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners inked a lease agreement with the community organization on March...
LIBBY, MT
The Herald-Times

Volunteer Bloomington: Friend program, food pantry, city panels, wish list

Information and registration information for the following opportunities can be found online at BloomingtonVolunteerNetwork.org. Do you like to bowl? Are you in a bowling league or wanted to give it a try? Stone Belt has a friend for you! Stone Belt's mission is to prepare, empower, and support persons with developmental disabilities and their families to participate fully in the life of the community. Their friendship program pairs individuals with disabilities with community members to make friends and have fun. They currently have an individual looking for a friend to bowl with. Could that be you? This is an opportunity to meet new people, make friends, and have some fun. If you do not have experience in working with individuals with disabilities, that's OK, don't let your own fears or anxiety stand in the way of this opportunity. Volunteers are supported with training and must agree to an initial interview, background check, and driving record check. Contact Sarah McKenney at smckenney@stonebelt.org or 812-332-2168 ext. 153.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Sandusky Register

Margaretta food pantry available Saturday

CASTALIA — Margaretta Schools, OHgo and local churches will host a free food pantry for any community member from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at Margaretta Elementary. Each pantry bag will include canned and boxed food in addition to fresh produce. When you arrive at Margaretta Elementary, located at 5906 W....
CASTALIA, OH
CBS19

East Texas Food Bank opens mobile food pantry in Gladewater

GLADEWATER, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above from February 2022. Gladewater-area residents have a new resource for free fresh produce. The East Texas Food Bank on Tuesday opened its drive-thru mobile food pantry at the new Gladewater location at the rodeo grounds on U.S. 80. It was the first day for the new mobile food pantry, which will be open 10 a.m. to noon the third Tuesday of each month, according to the food bank.
GLADEWATER, TX

