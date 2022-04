South Williamsport Borough Council approved on Monday a $1,000 per month stipend for South Williamsport Fire Department Chief Tyler Dickson. In a question from Councilman Cory Lehman whether the $1,000 will make a difference, Dickson said he is putting in 40 hours a week at the fire department that recently asked Williamsport Bureau of Fire to help by responding with South Williamsport Fire Department to fire and emergency management calls because of a lack of manpower and a dire situation to maintain service for all calls.

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA ・ 18 DAYS AGO