Johnson City, TN

Johnson City musicians of all ages prepare for Freedom Hall performance

By Murry Lee
 12 hours ago

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Freedom Hall will be filled with the sounds of string players Saturday. Some of those musicians are Johnson City students of various ages, and one has played for one of the best-known orchestras in the world.

The Johnson City Orchestra Guild has a program known as Electrify Your Symphony, which includes a rock and roll workshop for its students. On Saturday night, those students will be joined by electric violinist Mark Wood from the Trans Siberian Orchestra. Wood has been working as a mentor for the young musicians.

The participating students have a wide range of ages.

“We’ve got all of the string players from elementary school, middle school to high school to do a big concert, and we’re really gonna sort of re-invent the orchestra by giving it a more of a rock n’ roll feel,” Wood said.

Tickets to the performance are on sale online for $10. Tickets purchased at the door will be available for $15. The event starts at 7 p.m.

