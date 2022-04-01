ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

DA to discuss fentanyl bill on ‘Colorado Point of View’

By Colleen Flynn
 12 hours ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — A new program, “Colorado Point of View,” premieres this Sunday. Host Matt Mauro will be breaking down the biggest issues that affect every corner of our state.

In our first episode, we’re taking a deeper look at a new bill Colorado lawmakers revealed last week to crack down on fentanyl, the powerful opioid driving a spike in overdose deaths in the state.

Colorado has seen more than 1,500 fentanyl-related deaths since 2015 and has the eighth-highest national increase from 2015 to 2021.

The bill proposes to increase penalties for high-level dealers, including an enhancement penalty for distribution resulting in death .

Child dies with 10X amount of fentanyl to kill adult

Medical-assisted treatments for low-level offenders are in the bill, and it supports good Samaritan laws, which shield people who call 911 if they’re reporting an overdose.

The bill would increase funding for fentanyl test strips and allow immunity for law enforcement and public health providers who test to ensure there’s no fentanyl in the drugs.

John Kellner, the 18th Judicial district attorney, will be on the show to talk about what needs to change.

Law enforcement leaders have voiced opinions against the bill , claiming it is missing certain aspects.

You can watch “Colorado Point of View” on MyNetworkGJ Channel 16 at 7:00 a.m. Sunday.

