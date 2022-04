With the 7-day COVID-19 case-rate decreasing, per the CDC, it's tempting to start letting go of some of those rationalizations we've all been making about "this" being the "new normal." For example, since the pandemic damaged the U.S. labor supply, and the labor shortage negatively impacted the overall supply chain, shouldn't it be reasonable to expect that if infection rates decrease and more people re-enter the work-force, then maybe, just maybe, we might soon reach the end of that long expanse of empty supermarket shelves, whose days began with early-pandemic hoarding and never really stopped?

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 18 DAYS AGO