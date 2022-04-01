ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vinita, OK

Former Vinita preacher pleads guilty for child sex crimes

By FOX23.com News Staff
 13 hours ago
TULSA, Okla. — Content Warning: The following article contains details of child sexual abuse.

A Vinita man pleaded guilty Friday to soliciting five minors whose ages ranged from 7 to 16 years old when the abuse occurred, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.

Roy Edward Williams, 63, pleaded guilty to five counts of coercion and enticement of a minor in Indian Country and to possession of child pornography.

Williams was indicted in 2021.

“Roy Williams preyed upon five children over the course of 16 years. He violated their innocence, sense of safety, and trust,” said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “In several of these incidents, some adults failed to report the abuse. When children disclose they’ve been victims of sexual abuse, adults need to listen and act on their behalf. Children should not have to hide the abuse they’ve endured nor feel ashamed for the appalling actions of a predator.”

Williams committed the sex crimes starting around November 2002 and as late as December 2018.

According to court documents, Williams also took sexually explicit photographs of several of the victims, paid or offered something of value to several victims immediately following the sexual abuse, and threatened several victims to prevent them from reporting the abuse to others. The defendant was further found in possession of child pornography on June 24, 2019.

During the period of the described abuse, Williams was a member and preacher at Bunker Hill Baptist in Vinita.

After his 2021 indictment, FOX23 spoke to two victims.

