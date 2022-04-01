ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KBZK News

Gov. Gianforte requests feds to begin process to transfer State Trust Lands

By Dennis Bragg
KBZK News
KBZK News
 12 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z0G1C_0ewy0Jib00

HELENA - Gov. Greg Gianforte is requesting the federal government start the process which will eventually lead to the transfer of more than 36,000 acres of State Trust Lands as part of the massive Flathead Water Compact settlement.

The Montana Water Resources Protection Act was passed by Congress last year, ending decades of water rights negotiations with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes.

One provision requires the State of Montana to exchange state trust lands with the federal government. Most of the tracts are scattered across the Flathead Reservation in a "checkerboard" pattern and often have limited to no access.

The state says specific tracts haven't been identified, but the state is interested in parcels that have better public access and could generate better revenue for Montana public schools.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
KBZK News
KBZK News

4K+

Followers

2K+

Posts

731K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Daily Montanan

Environmental groups sue Gianforte administration over unfulfilled records request

A pair of conservation groups are suing the Gianforte Administration over allegations it did not correctly provide documents in response to a request for public records related to the governor’s decision to voluntarily dismiss “bad actor” claims against mining applicants in northwest Montana. The Montana Environmental Information Center and Earthworks requested communications between Gov. Greg […] The post Environmental groups sue Gianforte administration over unfulfilled records request appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

Montana governor kills mountain lion monitored by national park staff

Montana governor Greg Gianforte chased a mountain lion up a tree with a pack of dogs, then shot and killed it.The shooting took place on US Forest Service land southwest of Emigrant, Montana in late December. The mountain lion, a five-year-old, was being monitored via GPS collar by staff biologists at Yellowstone National Park who knew it as M220. “The governor and friends tracked the lion on public lands,” Mr Gianforte’s press secretary Brooke Stroyke wrote in a statement to The Washington Post. “As the group got closer to the lion, members of the group, who have a...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Resources#Water Rights#Feds#Montana#State Trust Lands#Flathead#Congress#The Confederated Salish#Kootenai Tribes#The Flathead Reservation
deseret.com

Colorado offers cash to residents who replace their lawns

A new bill in Colorado would develop a statewide voluntary turf replacement program that would offer money to residents who replace irrigated grass with “water-wise landscaping.”. If the bill — House Bill 1151 — is passed, the state would offer money to different organizations and individuals — local governments,...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
8 News Now

Lake Powell hits historic low, raising hydropower concerns

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A massive reservoir known as a boating mecca dipped below a critical threshold on Tuesday raising new concerns about a source of power that millions of people in the U.S. West rely on for electricity. Lake Powell’s fall to below 3,525 feet (1,075 meters) puts it at its lowest level […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Vogue Magazine

Why a Treehouse in Montana Is the Place to Stay in 2022

When the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic back in March 2020, Jessie Royer was among the last people to know. At the time, she was in the wilderness of Alaska, undertaking her 18th Iditarod race. She ended up finishing third, but when she pulled into Nome, “they said, ‘hi, congratulations, but you’ve got to go,’” she remembers. Royer is recounting the surreal experience to me from her sled as eight of her Alaskan huskies pull us through the snow near Montana’s Placid Lake. I feel like a kid again, wanting to know every detail about the dogs and their careers.
MONTANA STATE
New Haven Register

Widllife officials remove cougars that killed bighorn sheep

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Three now-dead cougars that found their way onto Flathead Lake’s Wild Horse Island handily hunted down its bighorn sheep herd to as few as 35 of the prized Rocky Mountain ungulates. Although an initial sum, it’s the lowest sheep count on the isle in...
MONTANA STATE
Salt Lake Tribune

Kyle Roerink: A dangerous game of chicken on the Colorado River

Seven Western states and their leaders — all depending on water from the Colorado River — remain divided. Split into basins by an imaginary border at Lees Ferry, Arizona, each state can share blame for the rapid depletion of reservoirs that once held over four years’ flow of the Colorado River. But now, Lake Powell and Lake Mead edge closer to empty. With water savings gone, the Lower Basin has been trying to cope, though the Upper Basin carries on business as usual. Meanwhile, 40 millions Americans depend on flows from this over-diverted river.
COLORADO STATE
Daily Montanan

FWP to instruct anglers to kill invasive smallmouth bass, emergency rule headed to commission

After an invasive smallmouth bass was caught in the Gardner River just outside Yellowstone National Park on Feb. 19, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is asking anglers to voluntarily kill the fish. FWP also will propose a rule next month that would require them to be killed and reported. The catch worried wildlife officials as […] The post FWP to instruct anglers to kill invasive smallmouth bass, emergency rule headed to commission appeared first on Daily Montanan.
LIFESTYLE
Independent Record

FWP kills island pumas threatening bighorns

To protect a rare population of bighorn sheep, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks biologists recently killed three mountain lions on Flathead Lake’s Wild Horse Island. The lions also appeared habituated to people, according to landowners and visitors on the 2,163-acre island. Given the regular tourist activity at a state park on the island and the lions’ impact on the bighorn numbers, FWP and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal Wildlife Division agreed the cats needed to be removed.
ANIMALS
Lake County Leader

Mountain lions killed on Wild Horse Island to protect bighorn sheep

Three mountain lions were recently killed on Wild Horse Island on the south side of Flathead Lake in an effort to protect Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep there with nowhere to escape. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes collaborated on the lethal removals, according to...
MONTANA STATE
Vail Daily

CPW no longer final arbiter of wolf reintroduction after court relists species as endangered

A federal court ruling in February relisting gray wolves as an endangered species across much of the United States could complicate Colorado’s wolf reintroduction effort. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service indicated its latest intention to delist wolves in May 2019. Colorado voters then approved wolf reintroduction in November 2020, and the final delisting was published soon after. Colorado Parks and Wildlife assumed management authority of wolves in January of 2021.
COLORADO STATE
eenews.net

Stone-Manning: BLM sage grouse changes, grazing rule coming soon

Bureau of Land Management Director Tracy Stone-Manning told a ranching advocacy group today that the bureau will soon propose amendments to sweeping federal greater sage grouse plans covering millions of acres in an effort to save the bird. Stone-Manning, speaking at the Public Lands Council’s online annual legislative conference by...
AGRICULTURE
KREM

Lawsuit filed over eastern Idaho gold mine

KILGORE, Idaho — Local conservation groups filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Forest Service over the agency's approval to expand mining in the Centennial Mountains. Canadian mining company Excellon Resources plans to build a gold mine in a 16,700-acre area of national forest north of Kilgore. The Idaho Conservation...
METAL MINING
KBZK News

KBZK News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
731K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Butte-Bozeman, Montana news and weather from KBZK News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy