COLUMBUS – At Michael T. Dixon’s murder trial in Hocking County Common Pleas Court last May, he claimed that he had killed his victim by accident, after the man, armed with a shotgun, threatened Dixon’s life and endangered his adult daughter. A jury found Dixon guilty of murder and other felony counts, however, and he is now serving 50 years to life in prison.

HOCKING COUNTY, OH ・ 14 DAYS AGO