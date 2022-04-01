ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Valley entrepreneur to pilot first ever private civilian mission to space

By Riley Phillips
 12 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bfJhQ_0ewxyuuC00

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Larry Connor is an entrepreneur by trade, but a thrill-seeker in his spare time. He has his sights set on a new adventure.

Connor, the founder of The Connor Group, a real estate investment firm, will be soaring to new heights as the first private pilot to go to the International Space Station.

“I found my way to a company called Axiom that had contracted with SpaceX to do the first all-civilian private mission and the rest is history,” Connor explained.

Connor will be on board the SpaceX Crew Dragon on the Falcon 9 Rocket. After undergoing more than a thousand hours of training, he is set to launch Wednesday, April 6, 2022 from Cape Canaveral, FL.

NASA astronaut completes record-long spaceflight in Russian capsule

“We’ve spent so much time training and preparing. We’re here in quarantine just outside of Orlando. We’ve been still refreshing three to five hours a day. We’re anxious, we’re prepared, we’re ready to go,” Connor said.

He will spend eight days on the International Space Station conducting dozens of experiments. He will also get to speak with students in Dayton through instructional lessons from space.

Connor said he is not nervous, but he knows there is a lot riding on this mission.

“I think it’s a big honor, opportunity, challenge. But along with that comes a real responsibility. We’re the first all private civilian crew and I think it’s paramount we execute the mission correctly,” Connor said.

As Connor soars into space on this historic flight, he hopes to inspire others to reach for the stars.

“I’m just honored in a small way to represent the state of Ohio,” Connor said.

Connor also plans to bring a few things with him into space, including a piece of cloth from the Wright Brothers 1903 Kitty Hawk Flyer.

To learn more about the mission and The Connor Group, click here .

