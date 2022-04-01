ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man, child shot in St. Louis Friday afternoon

ST. LOUIS — A man and a child were the victims of a shooting reported between the College Hill and Hyde Park neighborhoods of St. Louis Friday afternoon. Police say a child was shot in the leg and a man had a graze wound to the head. The incident happened near...

KMOV

Florissant teen found dead in North County hotel room

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was found dead in a North County hotel room Tuesday afternoon. St. Louis County police told News 4 officers were called to the Budget Inn in the 1400 block of Dunn Rd. around 2:20 p.m. Police said the initial call was for a sudden death but further investigation revealed the death was a homicide.
FLORISSANT, MO
Cops killed, injured in ambush at MO hotel

A Missouri police officer was killed on Thursday in an apparent “ambush” at a hotel. A second officer was also injured in the incident. According to the Daily Journal Online, Bonne Terre Patrolman Lane Burns and Cpl. Garrett Worley responded to a reported disturbance at a Motel 6 in Bonne Terre around 12:24 a.m., Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) Spokesman Dallas Thompson said.
BONNE TERRE, MO
BET

‘Terrified’ St. Louis Woman Goes Missing After Train Ride

Dana Holt’s family and friends are looking for answers after the 30-year-old went missing hundreds of miles away from where she lives. According to WDAF, the St. Louis resident was last seen on March 2 in Dallas as none of her loved ones have heard from her since. “It’s...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

2 killed in triple shooting in Central West End

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Detectives are searching for answers following a deadly triple shooting near the Central West End Thursday morning. The shooting happened before 3 a.m. near an alley in the 4000 block of Laclede, just one block from Saint Louis University’s campus. When police arrived, they found a man and a women dead and another man wounded.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
SFGate

Man, 24, charged in shooting of 2 Chicago police officers

CHICAGO (AP) — A 24-year-old man who allegedly shot and injured two Chicago police officers at an outdoor hot dog stand has been charged with attempted murder, authorities said. Kailo Harris-Caldwell was taken into custody shortly after the shooting early Friday morning. He was charged Saturday with two counts...
CHICAGO, IL
5 On Your Side

Family-run restaurant closing on South Grand after nearly 40 years

ST. LOUIS — A fixture on South Grand will close its doors and usher in new changes after nearly 40 years. Café Natasha owner Hamishe Bahrami announced Tuesday she’s stepping down and will retire at the end of April. Between now and then, the St. Louis community is welcome to dine in and enjoy the Persian stews and kabobs they’ve been serving up for decades.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Chicago

Two killed, two injured when car wraps around tree in Washington Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man and woman were killed and two others were seriously injured Monday night when a sport-utility vehicle wrapped around the a tree in Washington Park.The crash happened at 8:30 p.m. at Morgan and Rainey drives in the park. The two curving east-west roads run through the park to connect Garfield Boulevard to the west in the Washington Park neighborhood, and 55th Street to the east in Hyde Park.Police said a red sport-utility vehicle was headed east on Morgan Drive with four people inside. The SUV sideswiped the door of a silver Chrysler sedan that was also headed east. The SUV then went on to strike a tree.The 35-year-old man driving the SUV was extricated and was pronounced dead. A 23-year-old woman in the SUV also died.Two men, ages 19 and 21, were also extricated and were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition with unspecified injuries to their bodies.The driver of the Chrysler was not injured.Video from the scene showed a wrecked car wrapped around a tree. Dozens of firefighters were seen trying to cut the car away from the tree.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Four wounded in shooting in South Shore neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people were wounded in a shooting Monday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood.Police said four men were on the sidewalk in the 1600 block of East 79th Street shortly before 3:30 p.m., when someone walked up and started shooting.Three victims were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment -- a 23-year-old man was in critical condition, a 32-year-old man was in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the chest, and a 31-year-old man was in good condition with a graze wound to the body.A fourth victim, a 31-year-old man, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition, with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.No one was in custody Monday afternoon.Area Two detectives were investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX 2

Pevely man dead in massive chain-reaction crash

ST. LOUIS-Authorities have released the identities of four people, including a Jefferson County man who died in a major crash on Interstate 57 in Mississippi County Thursday that involved dozens of vehicles and closed highway travel in Southeast Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says William Ryan, 75, of Pevely, was one of five people […]
PEVELY, MO
