Pendleton Marines stay combat ready

The USS Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group deployed Wednesday from Norfolk, headed south to pick up Marines from the 22 Marine Expeditionary Unit before heading across the Atlantic. On its way past Joint Base Little Creek-Fort Story, the Kearsarge, USS Arlington and USS Gunston Hall loaded the hovercrafts and landing craft that sailors use to move the Marines on and off beaches, as well as ...

NORFOLK, VA ・ 16 DAYS AGO