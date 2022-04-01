Pendleton Marines stay combat ready

The U.S. Marine Corps has identified the four Marines who were killed in an MV-22B Osprey crash in northern Norway on Friday evening. In a statement provided to American Military News, the service identified the four Marines as Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz, 27, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; Capt. Ross A. Reynolds, 27, of Leominster, Massachusetts; Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy, 30, of Cambridge, Ohio and Cpl. Jacob M. Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky. All four Marines were assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261.
