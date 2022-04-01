ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TN

Williamson County now operating the Tennessee Renaissance Festival

By Kelsey Gibbs
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 12 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v9337_0ewxxiav00

The annual Tennessee Renaissance Festival is just one month away, but this year will usher in some changes.

﻿The Williamson County Parks and Recreation will be operating over the Tennessee Renaissance Festival for the first time and more than 35 years. The Freeman's were the primary operators from the beginning.

The Freeman's donated this festival to Williamson County.

The festival is a business that has copyrights, and now the county has a contract with the Freeman's that allows them to continue to be a part of it for the next 10 years.

Hampton says the Freeman’s will be consultants and they will also have some vending rights.

Willamson County Parks and Rec director Gordon Hampton said fans will enjoy everything from jousting, a pirate show, knighting ceremonies, a marketplace, rides and food.

It's a journey back in time to a 16th century English village. Since the late 1980s people from across the country visited the grounds of Castle Gwynn in Triune.

"This event is so unique in that yet allows people maybe the one and only chance in the state of Tennessee to appear out in public in some of the costumes and the alternative personas that some of these people have."

Hampton said not much will change but there will be no alcohol.

"With the Tennessee Renaissance Festival now being a county event, Williamson County government doesn't coordinate the selling of or serving of alcohol at county events."

Hampton said he doesn't see this stopping families from showing up in large numbers.

"Because it's so unique, and there's only one opportunity in Tennessee each year to dress and become a part of the 14th and 15th century I think they're going to be here regardless."

To learn more about the rules or purchase tickets, visit the Tennessee Renaissance Festival website.

RUN DATES FOR THE FESTIVAL

  • May 7-8
  • May 14-15
  • May 21-22
  • May 28-29 plus Memorial Day

Comments / 1

If you enjoy reading articles from
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

23K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

3M+

Views

Follow NewsChannel 5 WTVF and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
WDEF

Gov. Lee suspends food sales tax in Tennessee

NASHVILLE (WDEF) — Gov. Bill Lee has not pulled the trigger on a suspension of the state’s gas tax yet. However, he did announce the suspension of the state’s grocery tax for 30 days. The proposal was announced Thursday to “provide direct financial relief to Tennesseans” among...
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

One-of-a-kind East Tennessee park starts taking shape

CLINTON, Tenn. — A new multi-use park named Aspire Park in Clinton is the legacy of a hometown boy. “It’s about families that have gone before us and what they did,” said developer Joe Hollingsworth. He is the visionary behind a 180-acre green space, almost doubled by...
CLINTON, TN
John M. Dabbs

What Became of the Canceled State Park in East Tennessee?

Jacques Cartier National Park - Quebec, CanadaAlice Triquet/Unsplash. Sullivan County is picturesque and family friendly. Many people enjoy the natural beauty of eastern Tennessee. A second state park was on the drawing board for Sullivan County in the early 1900s and lands were being acquired by the state to build it. State officials believed funding and proximity to nearby Warriors Path State Park were not possible in Northeast Tennessee - and scrapped the idea.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Williamson County, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Tennessee Government
Williamson County, TN
Society
County
Williamson County, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#Parks And Recreation#Alcohol#Usher#English
WATE

East Tennessee rancher talks about impacts of daylight saving time

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A bill to make daylight saving time permanent across the country has passed the U.S. Senate and is on its way to the House of Representatives. If senators approve and the bill is signed by President Joe Biden, Americans would “spring forward” one last time in March 2024. The end of daylight saving […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
Advocate Andy

Tennessee Pastors Call for Integrity from Gov. Lee in Wake of FBI Investigation

Southern Christian Coalition highlights hypocrisy, calls for focus on truth. In the wake of subpoenas being served to the Speaker of the Tennessee House of Representatives and nearly a dozen other lawmakers in connection to an FBI corruption investigation, a group of Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition called on Gov. Bill Lee to act with integrity.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WSMV

I-24 in La Vergne closed for hours

Nearly 2 years after 26-year-old Jamarcus Esmon was murdered in Franklin. His family says they're one step closer to justice after two arrests have been made in the case. No officers were injured after a car crashed into two Mt. Juliet Police cars on the eastbound side of Interstate 40 on Thursday night.
NASHVILLE, TN
99.9 KTDY

Scott Boudin Festival is Looking for Volunteers

The Scott Boudin Festival is right around the corner. The infamous festival will take place from April 22 to April 24, 2022. The Scott Boudin Festival is in need of volunteers to help out during the festival weekend. If you are interested in helping out you can sign up here.
ADVOCACY
Williamson Source

Williamson County High School DECA Students Qualify for International Conference

Williamson County high school DECA students are bound for Atlanta to compete in the International Career Development Conference (ICDC). Dozens of students competed in the State Career Development Conference March 2-5 and outperformed their competition from around Tennessee. Students competed in many categories, including principles of finance, automotive services and food marketing. Those who placed high enough in their categories qualified to compete at the ICDC in April.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Williamson Source

Mockingbird Restaurant in Spring Hill Closes Temporarily

The Mockingbird Restaurant in Spring Hill announced they are temporarily closing and don’t have an exact date when they will reopen. In a social media post, they shared, “We are SO incredibly heartbroken to announce this, but due to the discovery of an unexpected issue with the structure, we have had to close the doors until further notice. We have been busy today working with insurance and a contractor to come up with a game plan! As of today, we do not have a target date to re-open, but trust that we are working diligently to make this happen as quickly as possible!”
SPRING HILL, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy